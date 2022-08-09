Pub plans store and Post Office after village's only shop closes
- Credit: Bex Kett
A pub is coming to the rescue after the village it is based in saw its only shop and Post Office close.
The Crown Inn in Trunch, near North Walsham, will serve the area's postal demands and fulfil its news and magazine subscriptions from September, when Trunch Corner Stores closes on Wednesday, August 31.
Bosses are also planning to eventually build a 2m by 4m shop behind the pub, which will stock many of the things the village store did.
But first the pub will be taking over the most essential parts of the business from the day after the shop shuts such as sorting post and dealing with subscriptions.
Owner, Bex Kett, said: "The current owners of the Post Office and village shop, Jenny and Chris, decided to call it a day, and there was a lot of concern in the village as it's such an essential service.
"Not just as a Post Office and shop but as a focal point, it's a social thing, so we thought we'd do something extra and take it on.
"It would've been a great loss, and we've got the space, so we had to do it.
"From the next day after it closes we're going to be sorting the papers and the mags as well as the post.
"Eventually we're hoping to have an extension built at the back of the building so the village has a shop again as somewhere for people to meet and socialise."
Ms Kett said the pub had seen wide support from across the local community and has already met with North Norfolk MP Duncan Baker to discuss the plans.
She added: "We're now drawing up plans and we've had amazing support from the local community and the MP Duncan Baker, they've been really supportive.
"It seems like everyone is behind it."
The Crown Inn now hopes to draw up and submit a planning application to North Norfolk District Council for the new store.