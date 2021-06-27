News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Open Farm Sunday brings feelgood fun back to the countryside

Author Picture Icon

Chris Hill

Published: 4:57 PM June 27, 2021   
Open Farm Sunday at Old Hall Farm in Woodton. Hannah, 4 feeding the goats

Open Farm Sunday at Old Hall Farm in Woodton. Hannah, 4, feeding the goats - Credit: Neil Didsbury

Farms flung open their gates to crowds of eager visitors for the first time since lockdown as Open Farm Sunday returned.

The popular annual showcase, which was cancelled last year, featured fewer and smaller events this year in line with the extended Covid-19 restrictions.

But many families grasped the chance for a socially-distanced outdoor excursion to take tours, meet farm animals and find out more about the countryside and how their food is produced.

Rebecca Mayhew with a newborn Jersey calf delivered at Old Hall Farm in Woodton

Rebecca Mayhew with a newborn Jersey calf delivered at Old Hall Farm in Woodton on the morning of Open Farm Sunday 2021 - Credit: Chris Hill

One of the Norfolk events was at Old Hall Farm in Woodton, near Bungay, which introduced children to cattle in the cow-with-calf dairy, along with goats, rare pigs and ponies. It also hosted farm and vineyard tours, a mini food and drink festival outside the farm shop, and displays of modern and vintage machinery.

Visitors were treated to the sight of a Jersey cow nursing her newborn calf, which had arrived just an hour before the event opened. 

Open Farm Sunday at Old Hall Farm in Woodton. Katie and Nick Potts with baby Finley, 11 months

Open Farm Sunday at Old Hall Farm in Woodton. Katie and Nick Potts with baby Finley, 11 months - Credit: Neil Didsbury

Among them were Katie and Nick Potts, from the neighbouring village of Hedenham, with their 11-month-old son Finley.

"Throughout lockdown we have been able to come out [to the farm shop] and see the cows, so after having a baby in lockdown it has been quite a good thing to do," said Mrs Potts.

"When we saw on social media that we could come around for a farm walk and see some more of the cows it was really nice. Also it has been lovely for Finley to experience that and to see other families enjoying themselves - it feels a bit more normal, I suppose." 

Mr Potts added: "It is nice for him to see other faces. Because he was born in lockdown he is used to seeing people with masks constantly, so it is great for him to see other other children and how people interact."

Rebecca Mayhew, who runs the farm with her husband Stuart, said the return of the popular event was a welcome release after "frustrating" months of lockdown.

"We could not have an Open Farm Sunday event last year, but to see the fantastic numbers of people here again to learn about food and farming, and actually see what it is all about, it is really heartening," she said.

"It has been a very tumultuous time in the last year and, increasingly, people now are trying to find out what it is to be healthy, and that has to start with food.

"So we have been talking to people about how their crops are grown and how their milk is produced - and actually people are really enthused."

Open Farm Sunday at Old Hall Farm in Woodton. Ross Linford with Josh Linford, 7, from Hellington, feeding goats

Open Farm Sunday at Old Hall Farm in Woodton. Ross Linford with Josh Linford, 7, from Hellington, feeding goats - Credit: Neil Didsbury

Open Farm Sunday at Old Hall Farm in Woodton. Georgia and Ricky Gedge with Bertie, 11 months

Open Farm Sunday at Old Hall Farm in Woodton. Georgia and Ricky Gedge with Bertie, 11 months - Credit: Neil Didsbury

Open Farm Sunday at Old Hall Farm in Woodton. Daisy, 4 from Bungay with an emu

Open Farm Sunday at Old Hall Farm in Woodton. Daisy, 4 from Bungay with an emu - Credit: Neil Didsbury

Open Farm Sunday at Old Hall Farm in Woodton. Juliette Hill, 2, from Norwich and Grace Hacker, 8, from Carlton Colville

Open Farm Sunday at Old Hall Farm in Woodton. Juliette Hill, 2, from Norwich and her cousin Grace Hacker, 8, from Carlton Colville - Credit: Neil Didsbury

Open Farm Sunday at Old Hall Farm in Woodton. Natalie Bishop with Hunter Tipple, 2, from Lowestoft

Open Farm Sunday at Old Hall Farm in Woodton. Natalie Bishop with Hunter Tipple, 2, from Lowestoft - Credit: Neil Didsbury

Open Farm Sunday at Old Hall Farm in Woodton. Twins Catherine and Jessica, 5, with their friend Rose, 4, from Poringland

Open Farm Sunday at Old Hall Farm in Woodton. Five-year-old twins Catherine and Jessica, with their friend Rose, 4, from Poringland - Credit: Neil Didsbury

Open Farm Sunday at Old Hall Farm in Woodton. Tom Riches, Tara Riches, with Elle, 7, and Esmae, 2, from Beccles

Open Farm Sunday at Old Hall Farm in Woodton. Tom Riches, Tara Riches, with Elle, 7, and Esmae, 2, from Beccles - Credit: Neil Didsbury

Open Farm Sunday at Old Hall Farm in Woodton. A newborn Jersey calf with her mother

Open Farm Sunday at Old Hall Farm in Woodton. A newborn Jersey calf with her mother - Credit: Neil Didsbury

Rebecca Mayhew, co-owner of Old Hall Farm in Woodton

Rebecca Mayhew, co-owner of Old Hall Farm in Woodton - Credit: Neil Didsbury


Farming
Norfolk
Bungay News

