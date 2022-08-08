News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Business

Town centre barbers moves after 'outgrowing' current home

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 6:39 PM August 8, 2022
Owner James Abbs, 35, whose Crown Barbers business is on the move.

Owner James Abbs, 35, whose Crown Barbers business is on the move. - Credit: Crown Barbers

A barbers shop in the heart of a seaside town is to move to a larger premises after outgrowing its current home.

Crown Barbers, located at 2b Mount Street in Cromer, will move to a much larger building further down the street st 9 Mount Street, as business booms.

It comes after owner James Abbs, 35, was joined by two more barbers.

The new space will also include a place for the barbers to sell their own brand of hair, beard and cleaning products, as well as allowing them to play background music without it being intrusive.

Mr Abbs said: "We have decided to move premise due to the expansion of the business itself. 

"Our first premise was perfect for when it was just me, but we now have 3 barbers and we outgrew the property.

"We now have more headroom for better sound deadening with talking between barbers and their customers.

Most Read

  1. 1 Massive care village and research park planned for edge of Norwich
  2. 2 Travellers set up 'unauthorised' camp in popular park
  3. 3 Can you spot yourself in the Classic Ibiza crowd at Blickling?
  1. 4 'I'm sorry' - Woman behind cancelled festival offers customers £100,000
  2. 5 New tenant bid for former Argos store on retail park
  3. 6 Mods and rockers taking over Norfolk town for classic bike and scooter meet
  4. 7 Dash cams help police prosecute 400 drivers in a year
  5. 8 Adder warning in coastal areas as snakes come out to bask
  6. 9 Water company 'very sorry' as people fill sandbags in flooded street
  7. 10 Warning to pet owners after chocolate dumped in seaside village

"We have more floor space to allow a more comfortable experience. 

"The new premise also has a much better visual presence and a more professional look."

The new shop previously hosted another hairdressers called Barber Shop.

Cromer News

Don't Miss

RAF Lakenheath has warned of noise due to late night training in Suffolk

Suffolk Live News

Noise warning issued due to late night fighter jet training over airbase

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Rossi Woods, from Shipdham, has become a TikTok sensation. 

Norfolk man's relatable videos earn him millions of views and celeb fans

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Paul Seaman at Bintry Mill near Fakenham

Environment News

River Wensum stops flowing through mill for first time in a century

Chris Hill

Author Picture Icon
The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn has been charged with a criminal offence following the death of Lucas Allard

King's Lynn Magistrates Court

Norfolk hospital charged following death of patient mistakenly sent home

Nigel Chapman

Logo Icon