Town centre barbers moves after 'outgrowing' current home
- Credit: Crown Barbers
A barbers shop in the heart of a seaside town is to move to a larger premises after outgrowing its current home.
Crown Barbers, located at 2b Mount Street in Cromer, will move to a much larger building further down the street st 9 Mount Street, as business booms.
It comes after owner James Abbs, 35, was joined by two more barbers.
The new space will also include a place for the barbers to sell their own brand of hair, beard and cleaning products, as well as allowing them to play background music without it being intrusive.
Mr Abbs said: "We have decided to move premise due to the expansion of the business itself.
"Our first premise was perfect for when it was just me, but we now have 3 barbers and we outgrew the property.
"We now have more headroom for better sound deadening with talking between barbers and their customers.
"We have more floor space to allow a more comfortable experience.
"The new premise also has a much better visual presence and a more professional look."
The new shop previously hosted another hairdressers called Barber Shop.