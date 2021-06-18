'We've got enough supermarkets' - Cromer businesses have their say on Aldi

Published: 4:48 PM June 18, 2021

Four new Aldi stores could soon come to Norfolk. - Credit: Aldi UK

German supermarket giants Aldi recently announced they were looking to open four new stores in Norfolk including Cromer, but what do the town's current businesses have to say on the potential new store?

The seaside town is not short of supermarkets, with Lidl, two branches of Co-Op, Morrisons and Iceland already in the town.

Nicky Sidell, who works in Cromer Gift Shop, said she would be in favour of a new brand of supermarket in the town.

She said: "I didn't know it was planning to come. I quite like Aldi so I wouldn't be against it, although we have got a lot of supermarkets.

"But I guess it's increased competition."

Jake Wright, who was busy carving meat for customers at The Butcher's Joint said he would be against another supermarket in the town.

Mr Wright said: "I wouldn't really be in favour of it, we've got enough supermarkets, we've already got Lidl, Morrisons, Co-Op and Iceland, so yeah I'm not in favour."

At Occasions of Cromer, staff had mixed opinions on the supermarket's potential arrival in the town.

Tracey Akers, who was serving behind the counter, said: "I've got no issue with it, but I'd prefer it not to be here, it doesn't really matter though because if they want to come they'll come, we've seen that with Costa.

"There's enough chains in Cromer as it is, I wouldn't mind so much if they built it further out of town, somewhere near the police station perhaps.

"Trouble is all traffic has to come through the town and that's bad enough as it is, so it would be okay if they built a better road around the town.

"We've seen what it does to small places when a big chain comes in, there was a lot of uproar when Costa came in, but when Card Factory came in no one said anything and they took a chunk of business away from us."

Lisa Davies, who was busy sorting out the books in Shiloah Books said she didn't think Aldi would have much of an effect on the town.

She said: "I wouldn't mind it, I wouldn't shop there personally, but it wouldn't worry me.

"I don't think it would really make a lot of difference to the town."