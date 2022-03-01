Investment to expand workspaces for Norwich's creative community

TCN UK is investing £300,000 into new creative workspaces in Norwich - Credit: Liam Bailey

TCN UK, which specialises in developing workplaces for creative people, is investing £300,000 into new coworking spaces in the city centre.

The new workspaces are aimed at start-ups and growing businesses in the Norwich creative sector who want to get out of the working from home environment and be part of a larger creative community.

Flexible work spaces have become more popular during the pandemic due to a sharp shift towards hybrid working which sees staff work from offices and homes.

TCN UK has revealed that it has had more than 500 people request a working/flexible desk to hire over the past three months and wanted to create the extra working spaces as a quick turnaround project to meet market demand.

Desks can be rented at a per desk per month basis, which may offer small firms a more cost-effective way to allow staff to work from an office on some days.

TCN UK, which has workspaces in cities and towns across England, is supported by Norwich City Council to develop the spaces in the city.