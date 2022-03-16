Could an apprenticeship lead to a career in the creative industry?

A wide range of apprenticeships are available including those in the creative industry - Credit: Norfolk County Council

Jobs within the creative industries are notoriously competitive and even getting a first step onto the career ladder can require prior experience and a high level of qualifications.

But one way to break into the sector could be via an apprenticeship.

Apprenticeships allow people to train, learn new skills and gain qualifications while also earning money and, for some, it may be a gateway to their dream job.

Businesses from a wide range of different sectors are recruiting apprentices and there are currently a variety of opportunities available throughout Norfolk and Suffolk within the creative and design industries.

Katy Dorman, apprenticeship strategy manager at Norfolk County Council, said that there are "more than 600 apprenticeships standards to choose from" with opportunities in "almost every sector in an increasingly varied range of positions".

She added: "The world of apprenticeships has changed massively in recently years; the possibilities and options are bigger than ever before.”

For those looking for an apprenticeship a good place to start the search is on the government website - https://www.gov.uk/apply-apprenticeship.

Are apprenticeships just for young people?

The days when apprentices are only available to young people at the start of the their working life are over.

Although it can be an attractive alternative to the traditional university route for those aged 16 to 18, today a growing number of older workers are also considering becoming apprentices.

Whether planning to switch careers or gain a higher level of skills and qualifications, there are many reasons why those already in established job are thinking about joining apprenticeship schemes.

When applying for roles it is important to be able to demonstrate that the entry level requirements can be met.

Depending on the type of job, this may include needing specific qualifications, skills and personal attributes.

A digital marketing role for example states that applicants may need GCSEs, A levels, a level 2 apprenticeship or other relevant qualifications. As well as this, relevant experience and/or an aptitude test with the focus on functional maths may be required.

When considering an apprenticeship in the creative industries it is also important to keep in mind that competition for roles may be high, which means that to be successful applicants may need to be able to prove a genuine interest and passion for their chosen career.

One of the benefits of entering the sector this way is that it enables people to earn while their are gaining news skills and qualifications.

The minimum those aged 16 to 18 will earn the National Minimum Apprenticeship Wage, which is currently £4.30 and hour. This wage is also payable to those aged 19 and over in their first year of their apprenticeship, after which they are entitled to the National Minimum Wage for their age.