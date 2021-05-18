Published: 10:28 AM May 18, 2021

The boss of Cranswick Country Foods, Adam Couch, is giving staff an extra bonus.

The boss of Cranswick Country Foods, with sites in Norfolk and Suffolk, has announced staff are to get another windfall.

People based on site got a £500 bonus this year and will now get another £400 'to recognise their valued contribution throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.'

It comes as Cranswick, with a meat processing plant in Watton and a poultry factory in Eye, announced increased profits for 2021 compared to 2020 despite the challenges of Covid.

The firm saw 256 of its workers in Norfolk test positive for Covid last November.

Despite this, it stated it had seen "strong revenue growth and earnings momentum" and "exceptionally robust demand across all product categories".

This saw profits before tax go up to £1.29m in the firm's annual results up to March 2021 compared to £1.02m the year before.

Adam Couch, Cranswick’s chief executive, said: “We have delivered strong growth and made further strategic progress in a year of unparalleled challenge and complexity.

"We have supported our customers by delivering excellent service levels to ensure full availability of our products both in store and through the fast growing online channel.

“Our outstanding performance would not have been possible without the incredible support of our colleagues across the business and I thank them for their continued commitment and dedication.

“The safety and wellbeing of our colleagues remains our priority. Our thoughts are with the families of those colleagues we lost during the year and with all colleagues and their loved ones affected by Covid-19, who we continue to support in these most difficult times."

The Covid outbreak at Cranswick was centred at the factory’s butchery in Watton.

At the time, Norfolk County Council carried out further tests on other parts of the business.

Cranswick Country Foods in Watton.

There were no positive tests from staff working in the abattoir, which remained operational, but some among those working in retail and support functions.

Of 1,077 tests, there were 256 positive tests, including the initial ones in the butchery, and 758 negative test results.



