Adam Couch, CEO, who's had to steer Cranswick Country Foods through tough times after workers tested positive for Covid. - Credit: Archant

One of the country’s largest pig producers has urged the government to save the pig industry after feed price rises and labour problems have put farmers under “unsustainable strain”.

Adam Couch, chief executive of Cranswick, which has a base at Watton in Norfolk said that ministers need to do more ensure the UK has a “viable long-term pig farming industry”.

A hike in cereal prices of more than 50% following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine pushed up the price of pig feed.

This has added to problems caused by a lack of butchers in the wake of Brexit.

The group said it had suggested actions the government could take, including cutting exports of soft commodities such as grain.

“We have suggested ways to mitigate these challenges, including reducing exports of soft commodities and their use in bioethanol production, which have not been acted on,” said Couch in an interview with the Financial Times.

Butcher shortages have led to a backlog of more than 100,000 left on farms following the impact of Brexit.

This has eaten into farmer’s finances as they were forced to feed additional animals than had been planned and accept fines from processors for increased weight of the pigs.

Last week Tesco announced £10m in extra funding for UK pig farmers to help with the crisis.

About 80pc of UK pig farmers have said they will not survive the next 12 months if conditions fail to improve, the National Pig Association said ahead of that announcement.

The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs has so far not responded to the Cranswick comments.