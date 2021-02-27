Published: 6:30 AM February 27, 2021

Looking for a renovation project? Craig Cottage, Marsham is for sale at auction. - Credit: Auction House

A semi-detached cottage in need of renovation situated in a Norfolk village is coming up for sale for £170,000-£190,000.

Inside Craig Cottage, Marsham. - Credit: Auction House

Craig Cottage in Marsham, near Aylsham, described as a 'step back in time' is a property project, according to the auctioneers.

Inside Craig Cottage, Marsham. - Credit: Auction House

It offers two reception rooms, a kitchen and bathroom on the ground floor and three bedrooms upstairs. The property is set back from the road and has a good-sized rear garden and workshop, all in need of some attention, says Auction House.

Inside Craig Cottage, Marsham. - Credit: Auction House

Inside there are three fireplaces, two which have been blocked up.

"The property is set back from the road and therefore has a generous frontage with a rear garden.

You may also want to watch:

"It's ideal for those looking for a project," said auctioneer Bryan Baxter.

Craig Cottage, Marsham. - Credit: Auction House

The cottage is for sale by livestream auction on March 24 at 11am.