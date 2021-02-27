Cottage project that is a 'step back in time' coming under hammer
- Credit: Auction House
A semi-detached cottage in need of renovation situated in a Norfolk village is coming up for sale for £170,000-£190,000.
Craig Cottage in Marsham, near Aylsham, described as a 'step back in time' is a property project, according to the auctioneers.
It offers two reception rooms, a kitchen and bathroom on the ground floor and three bedrooms upstairs. The property is set back from the road and has a good-sized rear garden and workshop, all in need of some attention, says Auction House.
Inside there are three fireplaces, two which have been blocked up.
"The property is set back from the road and therefore has a generous frontage with a rear garden.
"It's ideal for those looking for a project," said auctioneer Bryan Baxter.
The cottage is for sale by livestream auction on March 24 at 11am.
