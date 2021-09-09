Planting more hedgerows could create 25,000 jobs, says report

Published: 10:56 AM September 9, 2021

Hedgerows have huge economic benefits as well as being important havens for wildlife, says CPRE - Credit: Richard Brunton

Increasing the UK's hedgerow network by 40pc would create 25,000 jobs and boost the rural economy, new research has found.

CPRE (the Campaign to Protect Rural England) said that for every £1 invested in hedgerows, as much as £3.92 is generated for the wider economy, with extra jobs in planting and maintenance in both rural and urban areas.

Hedgerows are one of the country's most visible wildlife habitats, found bordering roads, railways, footpaths, fields and gardens.

The CPRE has called on the government to increase its hedgerow network by 40pc by 2050, with improved protection for existing hedgerows.

Chris Dady, chairman of CPRE Norfolk, said: "Hedgerows are an intrinsic part of the Norfolk countryside, and it is seen as being vital not only for landscape character but for wildlife too.

"Whilst around half of Norfolk’s hedgerows were grubbed up particularly after the Second World War, there were still reckoned to be almost 10,000 miles of ancient and species-rich hedges remaining in Norfolk in the 1970s. Since then we have seen some replanting but also more loss as many have not been maintained, or have been over-trimmed.

"With the need to mitigate against climate change a new spotlight has been placed on the importance of hedgerows - a mile of healthy hedgerow with trees can store up to 1,400kg of carbon dioxide.

"And with new research showing new hedgerow planting can help create jobs and actually add to the economy, there is now a real opportunity available to benefit wildlife, improve our economy as well as helping wildlife, mitigating against climate change and adding beauty to Norfolk."

One in nine of all vulnerable species in the UK are associated with hedgerows, including the hedgehog and hazel dormouse, said the CPRE.

Hedgerows can be a valuable haven for wildlife, said CPRE - Credit: Lizzie Emmett

A Defra spokeswoman said: "Hedgerows are an important ecological building block in our landscapes, maintaining the distinctive character of our countryside, improving local air quality and providing crucial habitats for wildlife.

"Our landmark plans for a renewed agricultural sector will enable us to reward the work farmers do to manage every metre of hedgerows on their holdings sustainably and in a way that is right for their area."