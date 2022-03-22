How the ending of the final Covid restrictions will impact businesses

The remaining Covid restrictions are due to end which could see staff going into workplaces after testing positive for the virus - Credit: Joe Giddens/PA

After two years of managing disruptions caused by Covid, businesses may find they are facing further challenges if all legal pandemic restrictions end next month.

From April the Government is expected to scrap the remaining requirements.

This will see firms no longer needing to explicitly consider Covid in their health and safety risk assessment.

As well as this, people will not have to self-isolate even if they test positive and have symptoms, and the distribution of free test kits to the general public will end.

Jonathan Mumby from legal firm Howes Percival - Credit: Howes Percival

Jonathan Mumby, from Howes Percival, a legal firm with an office in Norwich, said that if the rules do change: "Employers should, however, be aware of the separate guidance issued on working safely during coronavirus. Risk assessments should be reviewed and complied with.

"Employers will continue to have the normal obligations in respect of health and safety and a duty of care over their employees."

The biggest issue for many businesses will be whether staff come into work after a positive Covid test.

Mr Mumby said: "Although the legal obligation to self-isolate for those employees based in England has ended, employers should remain mindful of their health and safety obligations to other staff.

"Those employees who can work from home, should work from home. Employers may request evidence of a positive test, however must process this data in accordance with their obligations under the GDPR."

Firms that want staff to stay at home if they test positive may have to offer more generous sick pay to encourage workers to self-isolate.

Mr Mumby added: "If an employee is sick and unable to attend work, they are entitled to statutory sick pay (SSP) from the fourth day of their sickness.

"Previously, those who tested positive for covid-19 but have no symptoms were entitled to SSP from day one of their isolation. This has now ended. Those who have symptoms will remain entitled to SSP from day four.

"Those who have no symptoms but elect to isolate will have no entitlement to SSP after March 24 2022, however employers may elect to make payments to them in respect of the isolation period.

"If however an employee who has tested positive, but has no symptoms, wishes to attend work, and the employer requires them to remain at home, they arguably are entitled to their full salary during the period of self-isolation. Guidance has not yet been published and the situation is subject to change. Employers may in any event have enhanced company sickness scheme which may provide entitlements in excess of the statutory minimum."

During the pandemic employers were legally required to protect staff and customers - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

Paddy Lillis, general secretary of Usdaw, the trade union for shop, distributive and allied workers, warned when the timetable for the ending of Covid restrictions was set-out that the scrapping of sick pay could see low paid staff heading into work even when testing positive.

He said: “Leaving self-isolation up to individuals means that many people who can’t afford to take time off may feel pressured into going into work.

"It could also lead to spike in infections, putting more pressure on staffing levels and on low paid workers’ finances. Statutory sick pay is currently paid at just £96.35 per week and for many low-paid workers being ill has a huge financial impact on them."

Businesses also have to be mindful that although legal Covid restrictions are ending, they could still fall foul of employment laws.

This could, for example, see employers being taken to court if they try to make staff that have tested positive come into work.

Although Covid restrictions are ending companies must still adhere to employment laws - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Mr Mumby said: "An employer will face some difficulty if they seek to discipline an employee who has tested positive and refused to attend the workplace on that basis.

"Workers have a right under section 44 Employment Rights Act 1996 to not to be subjected to any detriment 'by his or her employer done on the ground that in circumstances of danger which the worker reasonably believed to be serious and imminent, he or she took, or proposed to take appropriate steps to protect himself or herself or other persons from the danger'."

If all guidelines are removed as expected from April, businesses will be under a lot of pressure to ensure that they stay within employment laws and keep their staff and customers safe.

Firms may want to review their health and safety policies, but should also keep in mind that although Covid restrictions are ending they may still be legal requirements under employment law to which they need to adhere.