Ending Covid legal regulations could have a positive impact on businesses

Michael Abbott, owner director of Pettitts Adventure Park, is optimistic that the rule changes will be good for the park - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

Businesses are reviewing their Covid policies as the Government ends all legal restrictions, but some firms believe the changes could be a positive step after a challenging two years.

The changes will see all legal requirements to self-isolate after a positive Covid test being removed from Thursday 24 February. From April, free testing will also be scrapped.

Although the extent of the rule changes announced by the prime minister may have taken some firms by surprise, there is optimism among local business owners that this is a positive move.

Michael Abbott, from Reedham-based Pettitts Adventure Park, said that they are a seasonal business which does not reopen until the end of March, but as many workers at the park are public facing they have "so much to go over" following the rule changes.

He is, however, hopeful that the prime minister's announcement will help the upcoming season.

Mr Abbott said: "Regarding everything else, a lot more people will be able to enjoy themselves, but people will need to be responsible. People should, in my opinion, self-isolate if they test positive.

"The pandemic has been a worry for a lot of business owners. There have been so many changes so frequently. We are aware that we're dealing with volumes of people every day so we need to make sure everyone is safe."

Meanwhile, Peter Foster, owner of Sheringham-based Whelk Coppers Tea Rooms, said that he doesn't think the changes of the Covid regulations will impact his business.

Whelk Coppers tearooms owner Peter Foster - Credit: Archant

The cafe owner said: "Last week three of our staff tested positive so we had to close for the whole week. As it was three senior staff we had to close. If we don't have to self-isolate for so long it may be a good thing."

Although business owners are hopeful, there are concerns about the impact scrapping restrictions and free-testing will have with Christina McAnea, general secretary of UNISON, a public service union, calling the move "irresponsible".

She added: "Ending free tests ​for the public is a foolish move. Most people will simply stop testing because they can’t afford to check ​their Covid status. ​Reforming the UK’s busted sick pay system is now a must."