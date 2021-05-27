Published: 6:00 AM May 27, 2021

Megan and Jimmy Hart who are busy renovating a high street store to open Winibees Bakery. - Credit: Submitted

A husband and wife are unveiling a new 'Instagrammable' cake shop 'spreading the sugary love' in a Norfolk town.

Spreading sugary love: Megan and Jimmy Hart who are opening a new bakery. - Credit: Submitted

Megan and Jimmy Hart are launching Winiebees bakery in Sheringham's High Street with a focus on creating selfie sensations that taste as good as they look.

Some of the Winibees bakery cakes - Credit: Submitted

Combining their children's names Winnie and Barnaby to create the name, the shop is going to be filled with an array of mouth-watering treats from the couple's signature red velvet cupcakes to Biscoff-stuffed cookies.

Alongside their handmade cakes and bakes, they will also be serving tea, coffee and milkshakes.

The business came about after the couple moved back to Norfolk after meeting and living in London where Mrs Hart was a manager in a bakery in Soho.

Mr Hart is a professional musician but both always dreamed of running their own business.

Scrumptious delights which will be on sale at Winibees bakery. - Credit: Submitted

After coming back to live in Norwich, the pair have taken over a lease in Sheringham with the aim of opening the new cake shop on July 1.

"Having moved back to Norfolk to start a family, then the pandemic impacting Jimmy's profession as a musician, we decided to bring forward our dream of owning our own business," said Mrs Hart.

Jimmy Hart - Credit: Submitted

"We are currently renovating the shop, 19a, High Street. Cupcakes are my speciality but we also plan to do traybakes, cookies and also celebration cakes to order."

Baker Megan Hart - Credit: Submitted

Mr Hart said: "I've been a professional musician for 14 years. I've worked closely with hospitality over the years and travelled the world on cruise ships.

"Now I've finally settled down in Norfolk, family and friendship is everything and my main goal at Winibees is to make those who visit our 'cakery' happy, make some new friends and spread some sugary love."

Some of the delights from Winibees bakery - Credit: Submitted

Among the delights they will be selling are biscoff buns made from a light brown sugar sponge, jammie dodger blondies as well as milk and white chocolate cookies and triple chocolate fudgey brownies.



