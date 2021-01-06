Historic pub on market for £899,950

Published: 4:00 PM January 6, 2021

Carsten Lund and Susan Sands are selling the Lifeboat Inn in Wells-next-the-Sea. They are pictured here when they took over the property. - Credit: Archant

A couple who vowed not to "stack chips on a tile" as part of their menu have put their historic inn in north Norfolk on the market.

Carsten Lund and Susan Sands took over the Lifeboat Inn in Wells-next-the-Sea in 2015 after running the Carpenter's Arms at Wighton.

The Lifeboat Inn, Wells-next-the-Sea which is for sale. - Credit: Archant

When they took over the 11 bedroom Grade II listed property, they vowed to make it a good old fashioned local pub with a Danish flavour because of Mr Lund's roots.

They were determined to shun food fads in favour of hearty grub.

As a result they introduced a menu of home-cooked Sunday roasts but also Danish open sandwiches filled with meatballs or marinated herring.

Carsten Lund and Susan Sands who are selling the Lifeboat Inn in Wells-next-the-Sea. - Credit: Archant

"We like quizzes and people sitting at the bar. We don't want to get into stacking chips on a roof tile," they said at the time.

The Lifeboat Inn was built in 1846 as the Railway Hotel but was renamed Tinker's Corner and later the Tinker's Hotel following the demise of the railways. It was then closed for a period before the couple took it over.

They offer up to 10 guest rooms arranged over three storeys as well as a large bar, dining area and cellar.

The owner's quarters has an en suite bedroom, kitchen and sitting room. Outside, is a terrace garden and driveway parking with a private courtyard garden for the owners.

The last reviewer on TripAdvisor, who stayed there in August, posted: This is one of our favourite pubs. The Covid concern has changed everything. We had lunch but it was in a smart marquee in the car park.

"The menu is much reduced. The food was good, particularly liked the fish salad but it’s not the same. What a shame not to be inside this lovely pub."

As its name suggests, it has a link to the town's lifeboats. On its tables it has portraits of the different lifeboats which have served Wells-Next-the-Sea. As well as real ales, the inn also stocked Danish tipples.

The property could be converted into a boutique hotel or even a holiday home subject to planning permission. This newspaper contacted the Lifeboat Inn for comment.