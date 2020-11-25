Published: 5:46 PM November 25, 2020

Lindi Hancke and her husband Shaun check their gin. They are to open a restaurant at St George's Distillery in Roudham, home of the English Whisky Co. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Archant

A husband and wife who make gin are set to launch a new restaurant in Norfolk.

Lindi and Shaun Hancke, who run OakVilla gin distillery in Wymondham, are setting up a new business.

They plan to open a restaurant in the space vacated by The Kitchen at the English Whisky Co’s St George’s distillery in Roudham, near Thetford.

Owner of the English Whisky Co, Andrew Nelstrop, in the shop and restaurant area. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

This restaurant closed in the summer, with the whisky firm choosing to concentrate on sales of its tipples.

But now Mr and Mrs Hancke are about to take over the lease of the building, with the view of opening after Christmas.

Andrew Nelstrop, who runs the English Whisky Co, said: "I'm really pleased that the space will be up and running again. They are going to be majoring on food and not so much on gin and we do the opposite, with our main focus being on creating whisky.

"It also means that some of the former team who worked in the restaurant can be asked to come back."

The Hanckes posted on Instagram: "A new home for OakVilla restaurant and distillery from January 2021 is at St George's Distillery, the old site of The Kitchen at St George's."

The OakVilla duo recently won fifth place in the International Wine and Spirit contest. .

OakVilla Distillery also won silver in the contemporary category, bronze in the London Dry category and another bronze in the gin and tonic category where the gin was paired with the 'double Dutch' cucumber and watermelon tonic.

Then, on August 7 the judges announced the distillery had won another bronze medal with one of the distillery’s best-selling gins 'Heart of Oak' in the Wood Finished/Rested category. This is the third year in a row the company has been recognised.

Mr Nelstrop opened his whisky distillery in 2006 and earlier this year launched an 11-year-old variety that he started making almost from the start. Called the 'English-11 Yr', presented with a striking yellow label, has a deeper, more smoky flavour because it’s been in its oak, bourbon casks, for longer.

He managed to get the whisky bottled and labelled with only three staff because of lockdown.



