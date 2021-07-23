News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Business

Countryside therapy boosted lockdown wellbeing, says survey

Author Picture Icon

Chris Hill

Published: 12:00 PM July 23, 2021   
NFU East Anglia director Gary Ford and NFU Norfolk chairman Jamie Lockhart with new field signs

NFU East Anglia director Gary Ford and NFU Norfolk chairman Jamie Lockhart with new field signs designed to help inform countryside visitors - Credit: NFU

The ability of East Anglia’s countryside to boost people’s wellbeing during lockdown has been highlighted in a new survey.

According to the Censuswide survey, 88pc of people questioned in towns and cities across the region said visiting the countryside and farmland over the past year had improved their physical or mental wellbeing. Just over half said it helped to improve both.

Meanwhile, more than a third said they spent more time in the countryside during lockdown and 45pc said they had a greater appreciation of rural areas than they did a year ago.

Gary Ford, East Anglia regional director for the National Farmers' Union (NFU) said: "For much of the lockdown, visiting the countryside was the only recreation and exercise many people were able to enjoy. It’s heartening to discover this really has boosted the nation’s health and wellbeing.

"The survey confirms that connecting people with rural areas they may never have visited before can leave a long-term positive legacy of greater appreciation of the countryside as well as, importantly, improving health and wellbeing. 

You may also want to watch:

“Countless popular rural tourist spots throughout East Anglia are located on working farmland, and farmers work hard to maintain footpaths and public rights of way so visitors can enjoy our beautiful countryside. 

“Recognising this, and to inform visitors using footpaths of what is happening on farmland, we have created a suite of new footpath signs that enable people to see what’s growing, or grazing, in fields.  

Most Read

  1. 1 'Like an invasion' - locals speak out over five-day festival
  2. 2 Chicken restaurant closes 'due to unforeseen circumstances'
  3. 3 Hospital confirms two patients have died from Covid
  1. 4 What are the top 10 new shops opening in Norwich?
  2. 5 Band and singer pull out of Latitude Festival due to positive Covid tests
  3. 6 More than 70 speeding drivers snared in police day of action
  4. 7 City bar owner tells clubbers: 'Turn off Covid app'
  5. 8 Which? warning to avoid sun cream brand for children
  6. 9 New beauty salon and massage rooms open at country club
  7. 10 Body discovered at Mousehold Heath

“Visitors can read all about commonly-grown food crops or the farm animals they see, scanning a QR code on the sign with their smartphone to learn more.”

The importance of the countryside and farmed landscape for bolstering people’s health and wellbeing is also recognised by mental health charity Norfolk and Waveney Mind.

Ruth Taylor, mindfulness manager at Norfolk and Waveney Mind

Ruth Taylor, mindfulness manager at Norfolk and Waveney Mind - Credit: Norfolk and Waveney Mind

Mindfulness manager Ruth Taylor said: “There’s a huge amount of evidence of how beneficial it is for us to get out in nature, and more recently, in helping us come to terms with the changes the pandemic brought to our lives. 

“We found this in our recent DCMS / Pears Foundation project at the start of this year, offering mindful woodland walks and food growing activities. Here, 95pc of attendees reported their mood had improved, they felt calmer, closer to others around them and less isolated following these sessions. 

“We are very excited to be offering a new project this autumn, building on these nature-based activities, called Nature Connect, which will offer other opportunities for people across Norfolk to engage with both green and blue spaces around them.”

A woman walking a dog in a sheep field

A new Censuswide survey has revealed how the countryside has boosted people's physical and mental wellbeing during lockdown - Credit: Adam Fradgley/NFU commission


Farming
Norfolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Mundesley beach in the early summer sun with Bacton, Walcott and Happisburgh lighthouse in the backg

Days Out Guide

7 places to avoid the crowds in Norfolk this summer

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Ice rink in Norwich near Asda

Video

Old disused ice rink closed down for decade for sale

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon
The crowd enjoying Mabel performing on the Saturday of Sundown Festival 2019 at the Royal Norfolk Sh

Norfolk Live

Festival cancelled over 'pingdemic' threat to staff

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
Elmham Surgery. Picture: Ian Burt

Data

What it is like to be registered at Norfolk's busiest GP

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus