Country house estate with 'jolly man' feature for sale for £750,000
- Credit: Strutt & Parker
A grand six bedroom house in Norfolk in 10 acres of land has gone on sale.
Old Hall Farm, Reymerston, near Shipdham, includes a 17th century house as well as barns. But it also comes with an unusual feature in the form of a stone carving of a 'jolly man' over its front porch.
Situated down a long drive, the house has been partly renovated but does need some modernisation.
Inside it has four staircases and an inglenook fireplace with a wood burning stove.
Agent Tom Goodley, from Strutt & Parker, selling the property, said the barns could be developed, subject to planning permission being reinstated, for "stabling and equine pursuits, classic car storage, home offices, or holiday lets".
Mr Goodley said: "This is a genuinely rare opportunity to create a wonderful private small estate in the heart of Norfolk."
Most Read
- 1 Pupils and staff told to stay home after Covid case at school
- 2 As region nears coronavirus tier review, NHS bosses issue warning
- 3 'Disgraceful' - Woman's anger as parcel is 'dumped in road' by courier
- 4 'So sad to see our café empty' - owner's anger at tier rules
- 5 Eight more patients with coronavirus die at N&N
- 6 Norwich's smallest pub loses half its lunch trade due to Tier 2 rules
- 7 Multi-million pound road shake-ups for string of Norwich streets
- 8 Norfolk couple want to share the land beside their mill with campers
- 9 People urged not to walk too close to cliff edges
- 10 City busy with shoppers amid countdown to Christmas