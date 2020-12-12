Published: 1:17 PM December 12, 2020

A grand six bedroom house in Norfolk in 10 acres of land has gone on sale.

Old Hall Farm, Reymerston, near Shipdham, includes a 17th century house as well as barns. But it also comes with an unusual feature in the form of a stone carving of a 'jolly man' over its front porch.

Situated down a long drive, the house has been partly renovated but does need some modernisation.

Inside it has four staircases and an inglenook fireplace with a wood burning stove.

Agent Tom Goodley, from Strutt & Parker, selling the property, said the barns could be developed, subject to planning permission being reinstated, for "stabling and equine pursuits, classic car storage, home offices, or holiday lets".

Mr Goodley said: "This is a genuinely rare opportunity to create a wonderful private small estate in the heart of Norfolk."