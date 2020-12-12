News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Country house estate with 'jolly man' feature for sale for £750,000

Author Picture Icon

Caroline Culot

Published: 1:17 PM December 12, 2020   
aerial view of listed farmhouse in countryside for sale

Old Hall Farm, Reymerston, for sale for offers in excess of £750,000. - Credit: Strutt & Parker

A grand six bedroom house in Norfolk in 10 acres of land has gone on sale.

stone carving of jolly man over country house porch

The carved 'jolly man' over the entrance porch. - Credit: Strutt & Parker

Old Hall Farm, Reymerston, near Shipdham, includes a 17th century house as well as barns. But it also comes with an unusual feature in the form of a stone carving of a 'jolly man' over its front porch. 

stone inscription bearing 1620 date over house porch

The inscription dating to 1620 on the property. - Credit: Strutt & Parker

Situated down a long drive, the house has been partly renovated but does need some modernisation.

Inside it has four staircases and an inglenook fireplace with a wood burning stove.

exterior of grand house with lots of chimneys

Old Hall Farmhouse, Reymerston, for sale for offers in excess of £750,000. - Credit: Strutt & Parker

Agent Tom Goodley, from Strutt & Parker, selling the property, said the barns could be developed, subject to planning permission being reinstated, for "stabling and equine pursuits, classic car storage, home offices, or holiday lets".

Mr Goodley said: "This is a genuinely rare opportunity to create a wonderful private small estate in the heart of Norfolk."

