Victorian shop for rent as long-established hair salon relocates
- Credit: Roche
A period building in Norwich city centre is up for grabs as a long-running hair and beauty salon is moving elsewhere.
The Cottage Hair and Beauty salon, which has been based on the corner of Orford Street since it opened, is moving out.
As a result, Boston House is available to rent for £40,000 a year.
The building is believed to date to around 1856 and was once part of the centre of the Boston business empire. George Boston and Sons Ltd once owned three shops in the Orford Street area, a pawnbrokers, a pram shop and a clothing outlet, selling workwear.
Cottage Hair and Beauty salon owner Jemma Winzor-Saile said: "We are relocating, it's the building that is up for rent, not my business. We have found a new place in the city centre but are just finalising things."
You may also want to watch:
The Cottage Hair and Beauty Salon is currently closed because of Covid but has just launched a new online booking system as it plans to reopen from April 12 in accordance with government guidelines.
Agents Roche, renting the building, state: "The property is an attractive period building currently fitted out as a hair and beauty salon arranged over ground, basement and first floor levels in a prominent, sought-after retail location within Norwich's retail core."
Most Read
- 1 Man buys Great Yarmouth Pleasure Beach log flume for £140 on eBay
- 2 The happiest and unhappiest places to live in Norfolk and Waveney
- 3 1,700 homes plan to include new school, green space and road upgrade
- 4 Covid roadmap: Is Norfolk ready for March 29 lockdown easing?
- 5 Hotel 'excited' to reopen with new terrace - but neighbours are unimpressed
- 6 25 years on: The day a town's traffic nightmare came to an end
- 7 Family of missing man informed after body found on riverbank
- 8 Neil leaves Preston ahead of clash with Canaries
- 9 'Didn’t like their neighbours' - Chippy disappointed by raffle response
- 10 Can I go to a beach on March 29? MP wants 'minimise travel' clarity