Published: 2:31 PM March 22, 2021

A period building in Norwich city centre is up for grabs as a long-running hair and beauty salon is moving elsewhere.

The Cottage Hair and Beauty salon, which has been based on the corner of Orford Street since it opened, is moving out.

As a result, Boston House is available to rent for £40,000 a year.

Inside the Cottage Hair & Beauty salon. - Credit: Roche

The building is believed to date to around 1856 and was once part of the centre of the Boston business empire. George Boston and Sons Ltd once owned three shops in the Orford Street area, a pawnbrokers, a pram shop and a clothing outlet, selling workwear.

Cottage Hair and Beauty salon owner Jemma Winzor-Saile said: "We are relocating, it's the building that is up for rent, not my business. We have found a new place in the city centre but are just finalising things."

You may also want to watch:

The Cottage Hair and Beauty Salon is currently closed because of Covid but has just launched a new online booking system as it plans to reopen from April 12 in accordance with government guidelines.

Agents Roche, renting the building, state: "The property is an attractive period building currently fitted out as a hair and beauty salon arranged over ground, basement and first floor levels in a prominent, sought-after retail location within Norwich's retail core."



