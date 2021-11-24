Police prompt back pedal on mulled wine bike plan
- Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021
Plans for a pop-up event with a bike serving alcohol outside a Norwich restaurant has been withdrawn by the applicant, after police raised concerns.
A temporary alcohol licence application by Cote on Exchange Street, to host a bike serving mulled wine, was due to be heard by Norwich City Council on Wednesday.
The application would have seen a pop-up event held on November 28, but police had voiced fears over the potential for public disorder.
In a letter to the licensing committee, Michelle Bartrum, licensing officer at Norfolk Constabulary, said: "There are concerns that this will contravene the public space protection order (PSPO) within Norwich City Centre and encourage the drinking of alcohol, which impacts crime and disorder and antisocial behaviour."
A PSPO is used to stop activities like drinking in public and includes the power to confiscate alcohol from the people in the city centre.
A note on the council website said the application was withdrawn by the applicant.
Most Read
- 1 First look inside north Norfolk's new £12.7m leisure centre
- 2 A47 closed near Necton after several crashes
- 3 Lorry driver fined after concrete blocks fell on £50,000 Tesla car
- 4 Mum's tribute to 'amazing' son amid mental health plea
- 5 Couple shocked after finding 'skulled spider' in bathroom
- 6 Pud the rescue dog returns home after two-day adventure around Norwich
- 7 Another market stall to close before £4.6m new build move
- 8 Weather warning as strong winds set to hit Norfolk this weekend
- 9 Cold snap could see Norfolk grit lorries out for first time this winter
- 10 Controversial new speed camera to be reinstalled despite objections