Police prompt back pedal on mulled wine bike plan

Cote on Exchange Street in Norwich has withdrawn a plan for a bike serving mulled wine - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Plans for a pop-up event with a bike serving alcohol outside a Norwich restaurant has been withdrawn by the applicant, after police raised concerns.

A temporary alcohol licence application by Cote on Exchange Street, to host a bike serving mulled wine, was due to be heard by Norwich City Council on Wednesday.

The application would have seen a pop-up event held on November 28, but police had voiced fears over the potential for public disorder.

In a letter to the licensing committee, Michelle Bartrum, licensing officer at Norfolk Constabulary, said: "There are concerns that this will contravene the public space protection order (PSPO) within Norwich City Centre and encourage the drinking of alcohol, which impacts crime and disorder and antisocial behaviour."

A PSPO is used to stop activities like drinking in public and includes the power to confiscate alcohol from the people in the city centre.

A note on the council website said the application was withdrawn by the applicant.