Co-op store in gets £134,000 makeover

Store Manager Jamie Twell (right) and colleagues inside the transformed Central England Co-op store in Mulbarton. - Credit: Co-op

A shop in Mulbarton has seen the addition of a new hot food section and bicycle repair station as part of a £134,000 revamp.

Costa Coffee and Tango Ice Blast machines have also been added to the Co-op store in Cuckoofield Lane along with the addition of a food-to-go section.

The new cycle repair station aims to support local cyclists and will be free for people to use.

The new interior at the Co-op supermarket in Mulbarton. - Credit: Co-op

Store manager Jamie Twell said: “It’s been nice to see the investment in our store – the team are loving the new wood-effect decoration and the brighter, more modern look and feel.

“We’re really pleased with the great new ranges and the new features we can now offer, especially the new hot food range and the enhanced food-to-go section, as well as the bike repair station outside for the local community.

“We’ve had a really, really great reaction from the local community to the new style and they’ve been excited to see the finished product."

The Mulbarton Co-op store is open Monday to Saturday 7am-10pm and Sunday 10am-4pm.