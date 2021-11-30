News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Business

Co-op store in gets £134,000 makeover

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 10:52 AM November 30, 2021
Store Manager Jamie Twell (right) and colleagues inside the transformed Central England Co-op store in Mulbarton.

Store Manager Jamie Twell (right) and colleagues inside the transformed Central England Co-op store in Mulbarton. - Credit: Co-op

A shop in Mulbarton has seen the addition of a new hot food section and bicycle repair station as part of a £134,000 revamp.

Costa Coffee and Tango Ice Blast machines have also been added to the Co-op store in Cuckoofield Lane along with the addition of a food-to-go section.

The new cycle repair station aims to support local cyclists and will be free for people to use. 

The new interior at the Co-op supermarket in Mulbarton.

The new interior at the Co-op supermarket in Mulbarton. - Credit: Co-op

Store manager Jamie Twell said: “It’s been nice to see the investment in our store – the team are loving the new wood-effect decoration and the brighter, more modern look and feel.

“We’re really pleased with the great new ranges and the new features we can now offer, especially the new hot food range and the enhanced food-to-go section, as well as the bike repair station outside for the local community.

“We’ve had a really, really great reaction from the local community to the new style and they’ve been excited to see the finished product."

The Mulbarton Co-op store is open Monday to Saturday 7am-10pm and Sunday 10am-4pm. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Long-awaited plans for A47 roundabout revamps revealed
  2. 2 Norfolk college named best secondary school in the UK
  3. 3 Man arrested after passenger dies in Old Buckenham crash
  1. 4 Plumber's plan for 'enormous' garage in his back garden rejected
  2. 5 ‘This was our worst nightmare’: Locals shock after man dies in crash
  3. 6 Norwich man sentenced to life imprisonment after murder conviction
  4. 7 Police hunting for Norwich man wanted for three weeks
  5. 8 Manchester City owner eyes Norfolk horse racing enterprise
  6. 9 Man made threats to hurt ex-partner's father
  7. 10 Bid for superbike warehouse bringing up to 30 new jobs
South Norfolk News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a media briefing in Downing Street, London, on coronavirus (Covi

Video

Face masks to be compulsory in shops and public transport, PM announces

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Broadland Business Park. Picture: Mike Page

Hopes rekindled for new £20m railway station

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
Norfolk could see a snowy March.

Snow starts to fall in Norfolk - but will it last?

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Flooding at the Day Boat Hire in Potter Heigham caused by high waters from the River Thurne. Picture

Flood alerts issued for parts of Norfolk due to stormy conditions

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon