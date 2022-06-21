Restaurants and pubs adapt menus amid cost of living crisis

Owners Natalie Stuhler and Dan Lawrence at the Socius Restaurant at Burnham Market. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2019

Restaurants and pubs in Norfolk say they are having to adapt their menus in response to the cost of living crisis, with some swapping out pricey food and drink for cheaper alternatives. SARAH HUSSAIN spoke to businesses about the challenges they are facing

Soaring inflation and the rising cost of living has lead to huge increases in the price of food and ingredients.

And its impact is being felt by some of the region's chefs, resulting in them having to alter their offerings to reduce the burden on their customers.

Others, meanwhile, say they are taking a hit themselves, so as not to pass on rising costs.





'We're adapting dishes to be price accessible'

Siobhan Peyton, who runs Sculthorpe Mill in north Norfolk, which is home to a pub, restaurant and hotel, said staff had reviewed all their food and were "reengineering" dishes and menus in response.

Siobhan Peyton in front of The Sculthorpe Mill, on the River Wensum. - Credit: AW PR

Ms Peyton said: "If some fish get ridiculously expensive, of course we're taking it off and replacing it.

"We've adapted our dishes to deal with removing some items that are more expensive and we can't afford, and put on some cheaper dishes.

"We try and focus on being price accessible.

"And we've also changed our beers to bring in cheaper lagers.

"We've changed out lemon sole, which was very expensive and the prices were going up, and replaced with mackerel, which is a cheaper fish but equally delicious.

"It's what you have to do, you can't just sit still, you have to find time to find solutions."





'It's hard to keep costs down'

Dan Lawrence, who runs Socius Restaurant in Burnham Market with Natalie Stuhler, said they were cutting out ingredients and produce that are rising in price, such as butters and oils, and are looking at alternatives to make their dishes "more sustainable" while keeping prices the same.

Dan Lawrence of Socius busy in the kitchen. Picture submitted - Credit: Archant

He said: "You can't absorb every price increase as a business and have to put some of your prices up. But it's about staying clear of the unnecessary, like the highest end cuts of beef and maybe lambs and things, which you can't make good margins on anymore."

He added: "The only thing that's difficult for hospitality is no-one ever seems to understand prices have to go up because we have exactly the same bills as you do running the house and more.

"You're not necessarily just paying for the plate of food, you're paying for everything else that goes with that.

"Most restaurants will do their very best to make every single dish or drink or everything as value for money as they physically can.

"It's very hard at the minute to keep your costs down."





'Everyone is really struggling'

Kevin Mangeolles, who runs The Neptune in Hunstanton with his wife, said: "You feel like you don't want to pass on every cost increase to customers because everyone is really struggling. You want to be fair but you can't run at a loss.

Kevin and Jacki Mangeolles, owners of the Neptune Inn & Restaurant in Old Hunstanton, celebrating being awarded a Michelin star 10 years ago - the last time a new restuarant in Norfolk was given one - Credit: Matthew Usher

"It's always been the same, you buy ingredients that you think you'll sell and charge accordingly.

"I have got luxury items that I use and we sell them.

"It's all very well saying 'oh I want to use truffles and caviar', but if nobody buys them, there's not much point putting them on."





'I want to offer customers the best'

Galton Blackiston, owner of Michelin-starred Morston Hall and No1. Cromer fish and chip restaurant, said while he recognised prices were rising he wanted to continue to provide customers with "the best of the best", rather than something that he said is perceived as being 'cheaper ingredients'.

Michelin-starred chef Galton Blackiston at Morston Hall. - Credit: Denise Bradley

He said his electricity, water and gas bills have gone up by at least a third but does not want to increase the price of food for his customers, saying he would rather take the hit himself.

"Everything is going up", he added.

"I'm very willing to source more reasonably priced ingredients but it has to remain the same, the quality has to always be there.

"I'm very aware of the acute price rises within the food industry and I'm always keeping an eye on things."





'We're taking a bit of a hit'

Emily Phipps, landlady at The Angel in Watlington, said the firm was already taking "a bit of a hit" by continuing with business as usual and not increasing prices for customers.

Emily Phipps with son and Richard Crouch outside The Angel in Watlington. Picture: Emily Phipps - Credit: Archant

She said: "What we produce is a lot of the high end stuff.

"On our menu is a lot of lobster and sea food. If I then started to change that I would change my product entirely.

"With the long-term you try and keep the price the same or a bit less to help the customers."





'We work with local suppliers'

Jeannette Goodrich, owner of the Rose and Crown in Snettisham, said she was working with local suppliers to maintain the quality of dishes while keeping prices affordable.

Owners Anthony and Jeannette Goodrich with The Rose & Crown's new outdoor beach hut bar. - Credit: AW PR

She said the classics on the menu such as burgers and fish and chips remained competitive and that some dishes were more premium to cater for special occasions.

She said: "We're really trying to offer the same quality, we've always been good value.

"There are premium dishes, sort of special treat dishes, on there still but there are plenty of things to appeal to people looking to cut costs."