Local firm looks to accelerate its international growth

A local firm providing research, data and analysis to the energy sector is looking to accelerate its growth after a buy-out from a London private equity investor.

Cornwall Insight, which was launched in 2005 with just three employees, has grown to 111 staff across offices in Norwich, Ireland and Australia.

It has been bought by Bowmark Capital, a London-based investor which manages funds worth £1.7bn.

Gareth Miller, CEO of Cornwall Insight - Credit: Cornwall Insight





A spokesperson for Cornwall Insight said that its sale will not affect jobs at the company and its CEO Gareth Miller will remain in his position.

The firm, which started out based in a holiday cottage in Norfolk, has achieved annual revenue growth of over 20pc, which helped make it an attractive prospect for the private equity investor.

Its main focus following the buy-out is to continue expanding internationally and look at taking its services to help businesses in the broader economy.

The company currently has more than 400 customers, including several in Ipswich, across all areas of the energy sector such as investors, generators, suppliers, brokers and corporates.

Customers use information provided by Cornwall Insight to understand complex policy change, ensure regulatory compliance, value their assets and enhance their investment strategies.

The company specialises on the renewable energy sector and part of its successful growth has been due to an increase investment in countries and firms looking to reduce their carbon emissions.

Roy Mani, a partner at Bowmark Capital, said that the private equity investor had been "impressed by its growth and development under the leadership of Gareth and his team".

He added: "The quality of Cornwall’s products and services is widely recognised across the energy industry, and we look forward to supporting the company as it helps its customers navigate the global transition to net zero."

Gareth Miller, CEO at Cornwall Insight said: “Bowmark’s deep understanding of our sector and its grasp of what we are seeking to achieve strategically and culturally made it a natural partner for our business as we seek to accelerate our growth.

"They bring significant experience of partnering with growing businesses and we are really looking forward to what we will achieve together.”