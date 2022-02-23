Norfolk Business Awards: People-led approach propels energy experts to double award win

Cornwall Insight, a Norwich-based firm that provides expert consultancy services to the energy sector, claimed two awards at the 2021 Norfolk Business Awards. As well as scooping the Employer of the Year award, sponsored by Pure Executive and Birketts, the company also claimed the coveted Business of the Year award, sponsored by Barclays.

“We were blown away,” says Gareth Miller, CEO of Cornwall Insight. “These awards mean so much to us, because our people are at the heart of everything we do. The team were very excited when they heard we’d won, not just one award, but two!”

Since 2005, Cornwall Insight has expanded from three employees to over 100, and now has offices in Norwich, London, Ireland and Australia. As a company that advises private and public bodies – including governments – on how to achieve net-zero energy consumption, demand for its services has understandably grown amid increased recognition of the global climate crisis.

“As the current media focus illustrates, our energy markets are volatile and changing rapidly,” says Gareth. “We exist to enable our customers to succeed in the net-zero transition. We also help them understand the impact of regulation and policy on energy markets, and therefore on the successful pursuit of their strategic and operational objectives.”

Of course, climate change isn’t the only challenge the world faces at present. Like any business, Cornwall Insight had to adapt quickly when the pandemic struck – starting with its employees. “We made a conscious decision to make the welfare of our people our top priority,” Gareth explains.

“We reset around a new purpose, refreshed our values, and developed much more effective strategies for engagement and communication. In short, we have worked hard on developing our organisational character.”

Left to right: Ken McRae, Tina Moseley, Gareth Miller, Vicky Merrison and Steven Ainsworth (sponsor - Barclays) - Credit: Matt Brasnett I Do Photography

During the pandemic, the company developed “it’s ok to” statements to define its culture and recognise different ways of working. It also set up a ‘volunteer force’ to help any employee or family members who were shielding or self-isolating – and a social committee that organised a number of virtual events, including murder mystery evenings, quizzes and bingo. “This kept everyone connected during the hard times, and helped welcome and integrate new starters to the wider team,” Gareth says.

However, this only scratches the surface of Cornwall Insight’s approach to employee engagement. Through its Enterprise Management Incentive (EMI), employees are awarded share options for long service, as a performance reward, or on a discretionary basis. They also have access to an employee assistance programme through Perkbox – which offers a 24/7 helpline, mental health tips and webinars – and Vitality health insurance after three months of service.

“Every member of our team has a training and professional development plan, and we also recently implemented a coaching programme for staff,” Gareth adds. “We regularly host learning sessions where our people can share knowledge on a range of different topics, allowing the whole company to benefit from different people’s expertise.”

In 2020, Cornwall Insight held its first ever internal awards, which recognised key individuals and were voted for by the whole team. “Our people work hard, and we are proud of them. We constantly challenge ourselves on finding opportunities to reward everyone in various ways.”

Having established itself in the UK, Ireland and Australia, the company is now targeting European expansion – which will require further investment in its people. “We always need to develop new expertise to remain relevant,” says Gareth. “We have lots of work to do to improve, but that’s the point: we don’t see that ever not being the case, and we welcome the chance to grow every day.”

To find out more, visit www.cornwall-insight.com