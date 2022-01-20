New Co-op branch opening its doors in Wymondham

A new Co-op store is set to open in Wymondham this January following a £500,000 investment.

The shop is located in Silfield Road and will be open from 7am until 10pm daily from Thursday, January 27.

It will include a bakery, Costa Coffee dispenser and a free ATM alongside a range of food and drink products, including its free-from, vegan and plant-based ranges.

There will be free parking for customers and it has created 13 local jobs.

Ian Humby, owner of Wymondham’s new Co-op franchise store, said: “We are delighted to have the opportunity to launch a new Co-op store – the store has a great look and feel, and our aim is to operate at the heart of local life.

"We are really looking forward to serving the community and welcoming them into their Co-op. We have worked to develop the range, choice, products and services to create a really compelling offer to serve our community, conveniently.”