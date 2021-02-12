Published: 11:37 AM February 12, 2021 Updated: 12:01 PM February 12, 2021

Fancy an unusual break after lockdown? This former army air corps Lynx AH9A helicopter has been converted into a quirky place to stay with a double bed in it and access to the cockpit with the pilot and co-pilot's seats. - Credit: John Powell

A company director from East Anglia is reaching new heights when it comes to offering an unusual place to stay.

John Powell - Credit: John Powell

That's because the glamping pod offered by John Powell in Kessingland, near Lowestoft, is a former army air corps Lynx AH9A helicopter.

It served in Afghanistan before being bought and used in the 2019 Fast and Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw movie, starring Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham.

John Powell, who loves aviation, bought a helicopter to convert into an unusual 'glamping pod.' - Credit: John Powell

Mr Powell, an aviation enthusiast, bought the helicopter from the film studios for an undisclosed sum. And before lockdown he transformed it into a unique £60 a night pod.

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw; this 2019 blockbuster features Mr Powell's helicopter. - Credit: PA

Inside the helicopter is a double bed and guests can sit in the cockpit. The helicopter also comes with its own climate control system so it's warm in winter and cool in the summer. Toilets, showers and a garden with a patio is also included.

Inside the back of the helicopter is a double bed. - Credit: John Powell

Mr Powell said: "A friend said he’d seen one for sale so I went to look and measure the back and could fit a double bed in it. It has an interesting past as after active service with the army all over the world it went onto be a movie star.

"How many people do you know can say: 'I slept in an ex army Lynx.'"

Mr Powell's helicopter - Credit: John Powell

And if a helicopter doesn't quite fit the bill, Mr Powell also has more quirky accommodation: a converted tour bus.

The bus, which sleeps a maximum of eight people, has been converted so it has hot and cold water, a shower, fridge and television and as basic kitchen facilities.

"I needed to buy something to tow a boat. I spent a week touring the country looking and found this ex school bus. It sat in my yard for a year until my friend said he would convert it. It was originally for use as a private motor home for my family but based on a rock tour bus.

"Because of the lack of use we decided to rent it out for other people to stay – and they love it."

Mr Powell's converted tour bus. - Credit: John Powell

Both the helicopter and tour bus are locked away now because of coronavirus but Mr Powell hopes lockdown restrictions will ease so they can be used again in the summer.



