Fast and Furious: Stay in a real helicopter from Hollywood blockbuster
A company director from East Anglia is reaching new heights when it comes to offering an unusual place to stay.
That's because the glamping pod offered by John Powell in Kessingland, near Lowestoft, is a former army air corps Lynx AH9A helicopter.
It served in Afghanistan before being bought and used in the 2019 Fast and Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw movie, starring Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham.
Mr Powell, an aviation enthusiast, bought the helicopter from the film studios for an undisclosed sum. And before lockdown he transformed it into a unique £60 a night pod.
Inside the helicopter is a double bed and guests can sit in the cockpit. The helicopter also comes with its own climate control system so it's warm in winter and cool in the summer. Toilets, showers and a garden with a patio is also included.
Mr Powell said: "A friend said he’d seen one for sale so I went to look and measure the back and could fit a double bed in it. It has an interesting past as after active service with the army all over the world it went onto be a movie star.
"How many people do you know can say: 'I slept in an ex army Lynx.'"
And if a helicopter doesn't quite fit the bill, Mr Powell also has more quirky accommodation: a converted tour bus.
The bus, which sleeps a maximum of eight people, has been converted so it has hot and cold water, a shower, fridge and television and as basic kitchen facilities.
"I needed to buy something to tow a boat. I spent a week touring the country looking and found this ex school bus. It sat in my yard for a year until my friend said he would convert it. It was originally for use as a private motor home for my family but based on a rock tour bus.
"Because of the lack of use we decided to rent it out for other people to stay – and they love it."
Both the helicopter and tour bus are locked away now because of coronavirus but Mr Powell hopes lockdown restrictions will ease so they can be used again in the summer.