Region's construction industry remains strong new survey reveals

The construction industry remains strong in the East of England as 35pc of firms expected to see their workload increase during Q4 2021, the latest Royal institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) construction survey found.

This workload increase is slightly higher than the national average which stood at 33pc.

Although new infrastructure workload in East Anglia and Midlands fell in Q4 compared to Q3 - to 64pc to 54pc, other public work increased - 47pc in Q4 compared to 37pc the previous three months.

The research also found that the percentage of private commercial workloads increased in Q4 compared to Q3 - 24pc from 7pc. But the percentage of private industries workloads and private housing workloads fell in Q4 compared to Q3 - 31pc from 35pc and 35pc from 46pc respectively.

The percentage of public housing workload remained at 27pc for both quarters.

Looking ahead to the next 12 months, 38pc of firms within East Anglia and the Midlands said they expect to see their workloads increase in the next 12 months.

Nationally, firms said biggest challenge in the construction industry during Q4 was a shortage of materials (84pc) and skilled labour (77pc).

When looking ahead at the next 12 months the region had a slightly more negative outlook than the national average, with 38pc of firms expecting to see their workloads increase compared to the national average of 45pc.

Bradley Tully, senior public affairs officer at RICS, said: “The levelling-up agenda offers important opportunities for the construction sector to play a vital role in transforming areas that are in need of regeneration, and to demonstrate the power of the built environment in tackling inequalities.

“In order to create thriving places where people can live and work, we are clear that the levelling-up agenda must be underpinned by a reformed planning system that offers greater certainty, provides for sufficient local accountability and allows for the timely delivery of vital social infrastructure.”

Simon Rubinsohn, chief economist at RICS, said: “There is clearly an upbeat tone to the feedback received from across the construction industry. However, the concerns around labour and in particular, skilled labour are just not going away."