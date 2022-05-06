Conservationist will outline how 'farmers can save the countryside'

Norfolk conservationist Jake Fiennes will speak at a farmers' evening in Halesworth on May 18 - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

One of the UK’s leading conservationists will explain how he believes farmers can "save the countryside" at an industry event.

Jake Fiennes will be the speaker at a farmers' evening jointly hosted by the National Farmers' Union (NFU) and accountancy firm Lovewell Blake in Halesworth on May 18.

He is head of conservation at the 25,000-acre Holkham Estate in north Norfolk, and the author of a book named "Land Healer – How Farming Can Save Britain’s Countryside", due to be published in June.

Mr Fiennes' habitat restoration work at Holkham has brought back wetlands, hedgerows and birds, and his conservation expertise is being sought by organisations including Defra, the NFU, the RSPB and Natural England.

Lovewell Blake agricultural partner Ryan Lincoln, who will chair the event, said: “At a time when the emphasis on government support for farmers is shifting very much towards stewardship of the land, Jake Fiennes’ passion and experience is something that all farmers could usefully listen to."

The event takes place at Halesworth Golf club at 7.30pm on May 18. Attendance is free, but places must be booked in advance, by visiting www.lovewell-blake.co.uk/events.