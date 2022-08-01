News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Region's bosses come together to help the next generation of workers

Derin Clark

Published: 12:38 PM August 1, 2022
A networking event held by Co.Next

A networking event held by Co.Next - Credit: Amy Wright

Business leaders from across Norfolk have come together to help bring through the next generation of professionals. 

Co.next, a scheme launched by the Norfolk Chambers of Commerce, is chaired by James Groves, managing director of Norwich-based energy consultancy firm Indigo Swan. 

Mr Groves is supported by five board members in senior positions at successful Norfolk companies. 

Co.next is open to all professionals aged 35 or under and aims to help develop the skills and confidence needed to make them attractive candidates for local businesses, as well as encourage future entrepreneurs. 

Mr Groves said: "I truly believe we are blessed with great talent in Norfolk and finding this, unearthing this, polishing this with the support of their employers, is something that I and the rest of the board alongside the Chamber take extremely seriously."

The five board members are Rebecca Headden, co-founder at R13; Kerry-Anny Lyme, business development manager at Larking Gowen; Stokely Howard, creative director at Trendy Grandad; Warren Salmons, business development manager at Morgan Sindall Construction; and Alex Sellers, director of learning and development at Turning Factor.

