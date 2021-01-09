Double glazing firm stops door- to-door sales after complaints

Published: 5:30 AM January 9, 2021

First Home Improvements said it was only told on Thursday it should stop door to door sales - Credit: First Home Improvements

A double glazing business said on Friday it was stopping door-to-door sales, following complaints about its staff going out during lockdown.

Residents complained to this newspaper, on social media and to First Home Improvements about it continuing to send out salesmen to call on homes in Norwich, despite the lockdown starting on Tuesday.

The company, based in Lenwade, defended the move by saying it was following guidance from its trade body, the Glass & Glazing Federation (GGF).

However, it said that on Thursday evening it received fresh guidance from the GGF and would now stop canvassing.

One person said a First Home Improvements salesman, wearing no mask, knocked on their door on Thursday. Two salesmen were seen that day knocking on homes around Thorpe St Andrew.

Another person complained on Facebook, saying: "Just wanted to check are we still in a lockdown? Just had a guy from First Home Improvements knock on my door to ask if I need new windows fitted. Are you kidding me? No mask. No PPE.”

Government lockdown rules state people are allowed to travel to work, if they cannot work from home, but there was no specific guidance about door-to-door sales.

However in December, the GGF said that while door to door sales were not banned, most councils “discouraged” it.

A spokesman for First Home Improvements said: “We would like to add that we have followed the GGF guidance relating to our activities throughout the pandemic.

"The updated guidance we received from the GGF at 16:56 yesterday afternoon advised us that their guidance on door to door canvassing had changed and should now cease. At that point we stopped immediately.

“Throughout this pandemic as a company we have adapted our processes to be Covid-19 safe as per the GGF and government guidance for the safety and well-being of our customers and employees.”

The GGF confirmed it had updated its guidance on Thursday to stop door to door sales.