The takeover of an East of England poultry firm by the family business behind turkey giant Bernard Matthews and the 2 Sisters Food Group has been cleared.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) announced on Friday that it had cleared the takeover of Banham Poultry by Boparan Private Office.

The CMA was investigating the deal on competition grounds to see whether the combination of the Attleborough-based business with Boparan’s other businesses would give it too big a share of the UK poultry market.

The sale of Banham Poultry was agreed on October 18 2021 but it was then subject to an initial enforcement order by the CMA to put the deal on hold until a competition investigation could be carried out.

The investigation sought to establish whether the deal would result in “substantial lessening of competition within any market or market or markets in the UK for good and services.”

If the CMA investigation had ruled against it on competition grounds it could have required part of the business to be sold off.

The clearance of the deal removes uncertainty from the business which had closed down its operations at one stage of the pandemic.

Banham Poultry had also been previously investigated by environmental officers for smells coming from the plant.

When the takeover deal was announced a BPO spokesperson said: “We have a strong track record in investing in and supporting the food processing and agricultural sector, and we are totally committed to maintaining production capacity and jobs at the Banham site.

“The acquisition should be viewed as very good news for Banham employees, farmers, customers and suppliers and we will ensure that their needs will continue to be fulfilled.”

Banham Poultry had previously been sold to Chesterfield Poultry in October 2018.

Boparan Private Office represents the business interests of Midlands-based husband and wife Ranjit and Baljinder Boparan, operating through their company Amber REI Holdings Limited and Boparan Holdings.

The family company announced in September 2016 that it would acquire turkey producer Bernard Matthews for £87.5m.