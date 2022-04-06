Commercial property market defying uncertainty and volatility

Promotion

In the first of a monthly series of columns, Brown&Co’s head of commercial in Norwich, Nick Dunn, gives us reasons to be positive in times of uncertainty.

The market for commercial property does not react well to uncertainty. The last 24 months have dished up uncertainty on a biblical scale with political turbulence (Trump and Biden), Brexit and the global Covid-19 pandemic. We now have escalating costs of living and rising inflation.

Despite such turmoil, the industrial and warehouse sector has gone from strength to strength, with an increasing and sustained demand for space in our region.

This is due to a limited and depleting industrial supply of just 4.1pc on one side, coupled with an ever-growing appetite for distribution space, fuelled by growing online sales.

The result has been a steady and very noticeable increase in rents for industrial space – rents for decent quality second-hand units in Norfolk are now hitting £6.50-£7 per sqft, whereas the same space was achieving £5.50-£6 per sqft two years ago.

There has been very little speculatively-built new space in Norwich for years, and for those developers who been robust and built, they have been rewarded with rents of £8.50 per sqft in places like Dereham and Wymondham and £9-£9.50 per sqft in Norwich.

One such scheme is Northwood Urban Logistics’ Diamond Point, a newly-completed development of 17 units from 3,123 sqft to 18,152 sqft, where rents north of £9 per sqft are being achieved. I anticipate we will be seeing more new-build schemes coming to the market soon.

Even at these levels, Norfolk is a cost-effective location compared to our neighbour Cambridge, where industrial rents are £10-£17 per sqft.

The knock-on effect is that industrial development land has also seen an increase in value, in some cases up by 25pc in two years.

So, with all the uncertainty on our doorstep, and in the wider world, it is good to see this positively-performing sector of our commercial property market.

