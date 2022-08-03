Promotion
Is commercial property a ‘safe haven’ for investors?
Nick Dunn
- Credit: Brown&Co
Brown&Co’s Norwich head of commercial Nick Dunn talks about the strong demand for commercial investment property – after selling part of the Sweetbriar Industrial Estate.
In times of economic and political turmoil, does the appetite for property investment decline?
With Brexit, Covid, the cost of living crisis, the Ukraine war and now a change in Prime Minister, that might be the perception. However, at Brown&Co we are in fact seeing the opposite.
Rather than shrinkage, we are seeing a strong interest in commercial investment instructions with buyers paying well over the asking price – often with cash, too.
Why? I liken it to what we all want right now in times of uncertainty and rising inflation – financial security.
So, for high-level investors, rather than gamble on the volatile stock market, putting money into real assets such as property and land in good locations let on long leases offers an assured long-term income– a good return.
For example, we recently marketed for sale part of Sweetbriar Industrial Estate in Norwich – with 37 plots let on 125-year leases for a combined annual ground rental of £138,000.
This went on the market for £3.95 million and it sold for more than £1.5 million over this price. The level of interest was huge, with it going to best bids. It was interesting to note that all seven of the offers were above the asking price and all were cash buyers.
On a smaller scale, we also marketed for sale 343 Aylsham Road, Norwich, an investment property let to the Lloyds Bank at £24,000 per annum, for offers in excess of £300,000. We had 20 viewings on this with 12 bids received. It is now under offer for well above the asking price.
It’s not just in Norwich either. A smaller retail unit in the centre of North Walsham, let to a local tenant at £10,000 per annum, for sale for £135,000, has received offers above the asking price with some competitive bidding.
It seems at a time of volatility, investors still see the commercial sector as a safe haven.
For more information contact Nick Dunn at Brown&Co in Norwich on 01603 629871 or email nick.dunn@brown-co.com
You can follow Brown&Co on Twitter @BrownCoLLP, on Instagram @brownco_llp, on Facebook @Brown&Co and LinkedIn @Brown & Co LLP.