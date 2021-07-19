Scholarship and placement launch to get more women into tech

Published: 1:53 PM July 19, 2021

East Anglian students looking for a career in tech are being offered an £1,000 scholarship by a software development company in conjunction with the DevelopHER Awards.

Based at Adastral Park in Martlesham, Coderus has announced its brand new scholarship fund offering a £1,000 scholarship spread out termly for an undergraduate studying a computer science related degree at a university in East Anglia.

Coderus will also guarantee the successful candidate a one year paid placement opportunity within the business during the individual’s third or fourth year at university.

The scholarship has been launched in conjunction with DevelopHER Awards, which aims to raise the profile of women in technology in the East of England.

The brand new scholarship seeks to improve gender diversity in tech, a long-standing issue for the sector, by removing some of the barriers women tend to experience when pursuing careers within this field.

Alison Thomas, co-director at Coderus said: “We are delighted to be playing a role in increasing the diversity of East Anglia’s tech sector.

"As an award winning local app and software development firm, we feel it is our absolute responsibility to do all that we can to make the technology community a more supportive, inclusive and equitable field for everyone, and we are grateful to have the opportunity to work with the DevelopHER Awards for this cause.”

Applicants who would like to be considered for the scholarship must apply using this form, supplying an example of a piece of work they have completed either personally or as part of a course as well as up to 200 words detailing why they should win the scholarship and a signed letter of recommendation from an instructor.

The candidate must also identify as a woman or non-binary to qualify.

Submissions close on October 1.

Alongside the launch of the new scholarship, Coderus also announces that it is the official sponsor for the Eye for Design Award at the 2021 DevelopHER Awards, led by Vickie Allen.

Anyone can nominate a designer for this category on the DevelopHER Awards website before the nomination deadline on September 3, with winners being announced at the award ceremony in the Cambridge Corn Exchange on October 31.