News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Business

Floor screeding company to donate £1000 to children's hospices

Author Picture Icon

Noah Vickers

Published: 2:00 PM June 26, 2021   
Co-Dunkall's new 'transmix' lorry

Co-Dunkall's new 'transmix' lorry - Credit: Co-Dunkall Ltd

A Norfolk supplier of floor screeding, insulation and underfloor heating will donate at least £1000 to the East Anglia Children’s Hospices (EACH) over the summer months.

Co-Dunkall Ltd, based just outside Watton, has been running for the past 13 years and has invested in a brand new 'transmix' lorry, which will the company to mix and supply their own screed on site, rather than rely solely on delivery via a mixer lorry from suppliers.

Co-Dunkall's new 'transmix' lorry in action

Co-Dunkall's new 'transmix' lorry in action - Credit: Co-Dunkall Ltd

A Co-Dunkall spokesperson said: “In line with the launch of our new machine, we are donating £5 per cubic meter poured via our new lorry to East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices (EACH) throughout the months of June, July and August, with a view to raising a minimum of £1000. 

“As a local company who employ local people, we feel its important to also support a local charity such as EACH who do incredible work for children with life-threatening conditions and their families.”

You may also want to watch:

Campaign
Business
Watton News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Poor state of Cathedral hotel Norwich

'An insult to the city': Couple ditch 'hellhole' hotel after 45 minutes

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
Cortege arriving at Tesco supermarket.

Hundreds give amazing send-off to well-loved supermarket worker

Maurice Gray

Logo Icon
A lorry has overturned on the Thickthorn Roundabout near Norwich

Norfolk Live | Updated

Road cleared after overturned lorry on A47/A11 Thickthorn roundabout

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
The car park opposite Bawdeswell Garden Centre where a group of Travellers stayed overnight. 

Travellers camped at garden centre car park

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus