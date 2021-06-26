Floor screeding company to donate £1000 to children's hospices

Published: 2:00 PM June 26, 2021

A Norfolk supplier of floor screeding, insulation and underfloor heating will donate at least £1000 to the East Anglia Children’s Hospices (EACH) over the summer months.

Co-Dunkall Ltd, based just outside Watton, has been running for the past 13 years and has invested in a brand new 'transmix' lorry, which will the company to mix and supply their own screed on site, rather than rely solely on delivery via a mixer lorry from suppliers.

Co-Dunkall's new 'transmix' lorry in action - Credit: Co-Dunkall Ltd

A Co-Dunkall spokesperson said: “In line with the launch of our new machine, we are donating £5 per cubic meter poured via our new lorry to East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices (EACH) throughout the months of June, July and August, with a view to raising a minimum of £1000.

“As a local company who employ local people, we feel its important to also support a local charity such as EACH who do incredible work for children with life-threatening conditions and their families.”