Norfolk firm tops fundraising target for children's hospices

Sarah Hussain

Published: 11:21 AM October 8, 2021   
Co-Dunkall's new 'transmix' lorry

Co-Dunkall's new 'transmix' lorry - Credit: Co-Dunkall Ltd

A team at a Norfolk screeding company has exceeded its fundraising target for East Anglia's Children's Hospices (EACH) following a campaign during the summer.

Co-Dunkall Ltd, based in Carbrooke, near Watton, has raised £2,145 for the charity after initially setting a target of £1,000.

The company invested in a new 'transmix' lorry, which gave it the ability to mix and supply its own screed on site, rather than rely solely on delivery by a mixer lorry from suppliers. 

Co-Dunkall's new 'transmix' lorry in action

Co-Dunkall's new 'transmix' lorry in action - Credit: Co-Dunkall Ltd

And to celebrate the launch of the new machine, Co-Dunkall ran a fundraising campaign throughout the months of June, July and August for EACH, by donating £5 per cubic meter poured by their new lorry.

Their suppliers also donated to the cause.

A spokesperson said: “We are incredibly proud of this achievement and it is with great thanks to our team, suppliers and customers who have contributed over the last three months."

Watton News

