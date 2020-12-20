New boutique glamping site with safari tents and yoga opens in Norfolk

Published: 7:00 AM December 20, 2020

A popular boutique glamping site that sold out last year is opening a new location in Norfolk.

Cloud Nine Glamping, which opened in Dorset last year has announced they are opening a second site in Norfolk after high demand.

The new site, located at Narford Hall, near Swaffham, will offer luxury glamping, with the perfect balance of adventure, creativity and relaxation and a hefty dose of parenting know-how behind the scenes.

Due to high demand, and a fully booked 2020, Cloud Nine will open for the duration of the school summer holidays next year.

A spokesperson from Cloud Nine said: "The beautiful Narford Hall is the perfect setting for a glamping getaway.

"Located in the Norfolk countryside, the new site is set against the stunning backdrop of the 18th century hall and alongside a picturesque 52-acre lake – which was used to test the tanks for D-Day in The Second World War.

"Next year, there’ll be even more for guests to enjoy at Cloud Nine Glamping, with the addition of a wellness sanctuary for grown ups with hot tubs, massages and more, bedtime stories for little ones, a climbing wall, plus a creche and babysitting service on offer."

Cloud Nine offers a range of boutique-style glamping accommodation with one or two-bedroom bell tents, Nordic double tipis, Airstreams, and Safari tents available.

The site is also dog friendly, meaning the whole family can get away for a break in the countryside.

While escaping to the hall, guests can soak up the great outdoors and try their hand at activities including stand up paddleboarding, kayaking, yoga, and pilates.

There’s also badminton, cricket, trampolines, a silent disco, guided walking tours, walking trails, a new climbing wall and much more.

Cloud Nine said: "Guests can book their holiday in the knowledge they’ll receive a full refund if they are contacted by NHS Test and Trace and told to self-isolate, they test positive for Covid-19, or new measures mean their holiday is no longer able to go ahead."

Cloud Nine Glamping is open from July 19 – August 31 2021 at Narford Hall. For more information visit www.cloudnineglamping.com.



