Bookings fly in as new dog grooming salon opens in town centre

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 6:20 PM April 19, 2021   
Leanne Bunn of Clippers Dog Grooming hard at work.

Leanne Bunn of Clippers Dog Grooming in North Walsham hard at work. - Credit: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Lockdown has left many in need of a trim - but it appears our furry friends are also keen to come out of the shutdown looking great as bookings fly in for a new town centre dog grooming salon.

Clippers Dog Grooming, which opened in the former site of Butterfingers tea room at 1 Mitre Tavern Yard in North Walsham on Saturday saw 14 pooches queue for a spruce up on its opening day with many more booked in for the rest of the week.

Leanne Bunn of Clippers Dog Grooming in North Walsham hard at work.

Leanne Bunn opened Clippers Dog Grooming in North Walsham on Saturday April 17. - Credit: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Owner Leanne Bunn is well-known to the town's dogs and owners having previously ran her business from Sam's Pets in the Market Place.

She said: "We've had loads of bookings, I had 14 dogs in on Saturday and I've still got all my regulars coming as well as plenty of new customers as well.

Leanne Bunn of Clippers Dog Grooming in North Walsham hard at work.

Leanne Bunn of Clippers Dog Grooming in North Walsham hard at work. - Credit: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Leanne Bunn, who opened Clippers Dog Grooming in North Walsham.

Leanne Bunn, who opened Clippers Dog Grooming in North Walsham. - Credit: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Despite being booked up until May, Ms Bunn is still taking on new customers offering grooming, haircuts and dental treatment, along with a 'Puppy University' which prepares young puppies for grooming.

Clippers Dog Grooming in North Walsham.

Clippers Dog Grooming in North Walsham. - Credit: Casey Cooper-Fiske


North Walsham News
North Norfolk News

