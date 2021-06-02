Published: 1:14 PM June 2, 2021 Updated: 1:26 PM June 2, 2021

The independently-owned Cliftonville Hotel at Cromer, built in 1897, has gone up for sale.

The hotel, with rooms on three floors, situated on Cromer's West Cliff, also has a bar and restaurants as well as a self-contained owner's apartment.

It is mostly Edwardian in style although actually built at the end of the Victorian era. It was remodelled later by one of the most famous architects in Norfolk, George Skipper.

As a result, it boasts some stunning architectural features including an original ballroom, now used as a restaurant, and a sweeping staircase.

The business has only been in the ownership of two families over the last half century. Agent Christie & Co said: "Having been extensively refurbished throughout during lockdown, the property is now an excellent year-round hotel business.

"It's three AA star rated and also benefits from an AA rosette, generating multiple income streams with an impressive level of repeat business."

The hotel remains fully open as usual to customers until the business finds a buyer and is sold.

Inside is an imposing entrance hall which leads to the lounge and buttery bar as well as Bolton's Bistro specialising in fresh fish dishes, the Buttery coffee shop and the Westcliff restaurant.

This is situated in a grand period room with sea views and a minstrel's gallery, marble fireplace and stained glass windows.

A lift serves all floors and all 30 bedrooms have en suites with one having a four poster bed.

Before Covid, the hotel's chefs spent hours filming with a crew from the popular BBC One magazine show.

This was because the Cliftonville's restaurants, including the 60-seat Bolton's Bistro, served up more than 150 locally-caught crabs and up to 40 lobsters a week during high season, with diners treated to dishes ranging from crab claw tagliatelle and lobster thermidor, to crab with lime, chilli and ginger and baked crab in garlic butter.

The owners have been contacted.

History of the Cliftonville

The hotel started out as the Cliftonville boarding house and was designed for a William Churchyard of Westbourne House, West Street, Cromer. In 1898 the hotel was further improved and extended with a new facade under the control of famous architect George Skipper.

He created the Arts and Crafts intricate brickwork that was fashionable at that time. This was hand carved by a Mr Minns, who had also been employed on the work designed by Skipper for Cromer Town Hall.

Between 1925 and 1932 the hotel came under the ownership of Albert Ernest Willins. After the outbreak of the Second World War the hotel was used to billet troops sent to North Norfolk to guard the coast from invasion.

Skipper designed the Jarrold building in Norwich, where his office used to be situated, now the department store as well as the city's Royal Arcade.







