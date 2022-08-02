Construction firm signs contractor deal worth £7.5m

An East Anglian construction firm has been awarded a contractor re-appointment worth up to £7.5m that will see it carry out projects across Norfolk.

Clegg Construction, which has an office at Lakenheath, has signed a deal with Scape to deliver projects through its Regional Construction Framework (RCF).

Under the agreement, the firm will be able to bid for work from public sector bosses and local authorities to carry out jobs including refurbishments, small works, extensions and repairs on buildings.

It is one of two construction companies to be awarded the appointment in Norfolk.

The deal will also cover Suffolk.

When work on projects under the RCF deal begins a spokeswoman for Clegg Construction said that it will be looking to hire subcontractors in Norfolk for local jobs and using local supply chains wherever possible.

Ross Crowcroft, pre-construction director at Clegg Construction, said: “On behalf of the team at Clegg Construction, we are delighted to have been re-selected as a partner on Scape’s Regional Construction Framework.

“The newly defined value band of up to £7.5m is very exciting as it presents additional opportunities for Clegg to deliver high-quality, sustainable design, build and refurbishment schemes in partnership with new and existing clients across the East of England – supported by our dedicated regional office.”

The agreement with Scape begins on August 26, 2022, and will run for four years.

Clegg Construction has six full-time staff at its Lakenheath office and is currently looking to hire two more employees.

The firm was founded in the 1930s and has offices across East Anglia and the Midlands.