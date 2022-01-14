Farmers offered advice to prepare for subsidy losses
- Credit: CLA
Farmers and landowners have been invited to a free event aiming to help them prepare their businesses for a future without subsidies.
The government has begun the seven-year phase-out of the EU’s current system of land-based payments, distributed via the Basic Payment Scheme (BPS), which is being replaced by a new system of environmental incentives.
By 2024, most recipients will have lost at least half of their payments, and all BPS will be removed by 2028.
As more details emerge on the new schemes, the Country Land and Business Association (CLA) is offering advice on what Defra’s policy changes mean for farms, and what the “sensible next steps” should be for rural businesses.
It is hosting free “Fit for the Future” events including one on March 17 at Dickleburgh Village Hall near Diss.
The meeting, from 3pm-5pm, will include an overview of the policy changes, and opportunities to speak to specialists on the challenges and opportunities ahead.
Speakers include CLA chief land use policy adviser Susan Twining, and senior land use policy adviser Harry Greenfield.
To book a place, see www.cla.org.uk.
