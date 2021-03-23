News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Cinema chain confirms reopening from May

Caroline Culot

Published: 9:32 AM March 23, 2021   
Cineworld, Suffolk

Cineworld, which has a cinema in Bury St Edmunds, and owns Picturehouse with a cinema in Norwich, is reopening from May in accordance with government guidelines. - Credit: Archant

The Cineworld chain, which owns Picturehouse's Cinema City in Norwich, has confirmed it plans to reopen its 127 outlets in May.

Chief executive Mooky Greidinger said: "We have long-awaited this moment when we can welcome audiences back and restore our essential role within the communities we serve."

The cinema chain can screen Warner Bros movies 31 days prior to them being made available on premium video on demand platforms for streaming at home.

It comes as all cinemas are currently closed because of Covid.

Cinema City, Norwich

Cinema City in Norwich. - Credit: Cinema City

Cinema City operated for more than 40 years in one of Norwich’s oldest buildings in Suckling House, St Andrew’s Street, until closing temporarily because of Covid.

New forthcoming movies include the long-awaited new James Bond film, No Time to Die, postponed because of Covid as well as Fast and Furious 9 and Top Gun: Maverick. 

