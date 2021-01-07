Church hall takes over as Post Office closes temporarily

Published: 10:42 AM January 7, 2021

North Walsham Post Office will close for three weeks from January 6 to allow for a major refurbishment. - Credit: Google Maps

A church hall and mobile unit are set to take over postal services in North Walsham after its Post Office closed until the end of the month.

The hall at St Nicholas Church will host a Post Office outreach service from Monday to Wednesday between 10am and 3pm, while a mobile Post Office van will also visit Vicarage Street car park on Fridays from 9am to 1pm.

The Post Office on New Road is closed until Friday, January 29 in order to allow refurbishment work to take place which will see it increase its retail offering.

Matt Hatfull, Post Office network provision lead, said: “We apologise for any inconvenience caused to our customers during the work. The safety of our customers is of paramount, therefore, to allow for the building work to take place, it will be necessary for the service to close temporarily.”

The outreach service will be provided by Lisa Bonney from Sea Palling Post Office.

In October the office was franchised to NG North Walsham Ltd and Neal Gurney, who is already the Postmaster of several branches in Norfolk, is now in charge of the branch.







