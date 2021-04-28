Grand church hall for rent after nursery closes
- Credit: Arnolds Keys
A large church hall in Norwich which was the premises for a kindergarten is available to rent for £17,000 a year.
St Paul's Community Hall, Magdalen Road, was the home of a children's nursery which closed last December following an Ofsted inspection.
The nursery, for children aged two-four, was issued with a 10-point plan of improvements needed by January 2021 but it closed instead.
The brick building with its distinctive tower is now available to rent, fitted out as a children's nursery with a kitchen and cloakroom facilities.
Outside there is a range of outdoor landscaping areas.
Whilst the property does not benefit from any car parking on site it is believed that some permits may be available for commercial users.
The building was built in 1956-7, designed by well known local architect JP Chaplin, who built several modern church buildings in Norwich.
