Published: 6:03 PM December 10, 2020

Pat Graham, Peele's Norfolk Black turkeys, said they've nearly sold out and have nothing left available for deliveries. - Credit: Archant

An early surge to get into the Christmas spirit is seeing Norfolk firms selling out of goods early.

A rush on buying real Christmas trees which began at the end of November is resulting in garden centres selling out.

Others are low on stock before the second weekend in December, usually the peak time.

Meanwhile, farms selling Norfolk black and bronze turkeys are also reporting a surge in sales.

Ben Youngs, director at North Walsham Garden Centre, said they had only got around 10 small Christmas trees left but no large ones and only a few potted ones.

And he said they'd actually sold more, not just earlier.

"It's been incredible, I would say sales are up by 25pc on this time last year. All the large trees have gone, I think it was a nice thing for people to do at the end of November, to go and buy their Christmas tree and people seem to have bought bigger this year.

"We ordered more in anticipation but we can't get any more now."

Taverham Garden Centre has completely sold out of real Christmas trees.

And at Sprowston Garden Centre, they've got around 30 left, having sold nearly 300.

"We can't get any more but we do think most people have got one by now. People definitely wanted large trees this year and our car park was absolutely full last weekend," said a spokeswoman.

Tom Barwick, manager at Salle Farm, near Reepham, said as they grew their own, they had plenty.

"We supply around 25-30 garden centres and we know they are well ahead with their sales meaning they won't have many trees left."

Ben Youngs, director at North Walsham Garden Centre. - Credit: Archant

Notcutts in Norwich and Wymondham Garden Centre both said they had some trees left.

Christmas trees are plentiful at Salle Farm, near Reepham, because they grow their own. - Credit: Supplied

And there has also been a rush on buying turkeys.

Pat Graham, at Peele's Norfolk Black turkeys, Thuxton, near Dereham, said they only had a few very small ones left for collection only.

"A lot of people have been phoning up today wanting to add crowns and turkey rolls to their original orders. It's because of the Covid rules and regulations changing, so people ordered thinking it would just be themselves on Christmas Day and and it's gone up in number so they want to order more. We've sold hundreds."