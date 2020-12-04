Christmas staycations throw hospitality a lifeline

Published: 5:30 AM December 4, 2020

The Assembly House in Norwich is launching Narnia-themed afternoon tea this Christmas with a private igloor available to hire Picture: The Assembly House - Credit: Archant

Staycations driven by restless tourists could be East Anglia's saviour this Christmas - but not everyone is set to benefit, tourism bosses have said.

With Norfolk placed into Tier Two restrictions single households are still booking escapes to the county in droves.

But only certain types of businesses can - and will - open their doors successfully, and they are having to put the legwork into making it possible.

For Adnams, a Southwold-based brewery which also manages and tenants pubs and hotels across Norfolk and Suffolk, rooms have rarely been so busy.

Director of properties Nick Attfield said: "We're actually up on our room bookings compared to previous years. That's driven by two things: one, people have holiday days left to use and want a change of scene, and two, a marketing campaign driven especially at advertising this offering.

"We have got some tricks up our sleeves for our guests because we want to thank them for choosing us to stay with this year. It's been a very uncertain time for a lot of people so we're really angling our offers this year at warmth and a proper, traditional Christmas.

"Our wet-led pubs are struggling though, and some will be having conversations around whether they can open this Christmas. Where usually they'd have a 300 people and 100 Labradors through the door it's simply not feasible this year."

For historic Norwich venue the Assembly House, revenue is down by around £100,000 compared to last year.

"We took about £130,000 in the four weeks around Christmas last year. An optimistic estimate for us is that we'll tale a tenth of that this year. We need about 24 staff on site to even be able to open and some days we have more waiters in than guests," said the venue's chef-restaurateur Richard Hughes.

And mixed messages from government had not helped, he said: "We don't know what will happen on December 16 - we don't know whether guidance on families meeting in a bubble at Christmas will be allowed to do so in venues. The guidelines keep changing and I think a lot of people are waiting for clarity before making plans."

But having said that Mr Hughes and his team were fairing better than others: "It's really difficult for wet-led pubs. On the one hand you want people out and through the door, on the other you want everyone to be safe."