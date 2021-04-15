Bookings already flooding in for Christmas parties

Published: 5:30 AM April 15, 2021

Norfolk is already looking ahead to Christmas party season with venues receiving enquiries for gatherings from mid-November onwards.

With offices closed for the best part of a year and many work events cancelled, re-booked gatherings are contributing to already pent-up demand.

And some businesses are already booked to around 70pc capacity - but on a tentative basis.

Richard Hughes, chef director at the Assembly House in Norwich, which is opening from May, said: "We have had a lot of enquiries for Christmas parties, I think bolstered by the opening of our three new bedrooms.

Richard Hughes at The Assembly House, Norwich

"A lot of people are re-booking from last year and we're having new enquiries for this year as well. I'd say overall we're at about 70pc but on tentative bookings. I think the real rush of booking confirmations and new enquiries will come in June when people have a better idea of where they stand.

"We'll need to make a decision on what we'll be doing with our igloos because we were caught out last time having capacity for eight but only being able to seat six - but that call will be made when we have a bit more guidance from government."

Enquiries are similarly heating up at The Last in St George's Street with chef Ian McCarten saying: "We usually have a lot of bigger parties because of our location and the fact that we can seat about 30 people in normal times. This year we are seeing bookings - often more for parties on a weekend than a week day - but they are for smaller tables of between 10 and 12."

At the Maid's Head Hotel conversations have begun about Christmas planning - though with the caveat that everything could change.

Maids Head Hotel's festive afternoon tea

Georgina Postlewaite, the hotel's sales manager, said: "We are looking more at experiences this year instead of dinner and dancing. We know that we can offer smaller experience packages like wreath making or supper clubs with our head chef safely and with social distancing in place."

Maids Head Courtyard in the evening

Other experience afternoons include river boat cruises, afternoon teas, and Murder Mystery events.