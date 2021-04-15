News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Business

Bookings already flooding in for Christmas parties

Author Picture Icon

Eleanor Pringle

Published: 5:30 AM April 15, 2021   
The Assembly House at Christmas.

The Assembly House at Christmas. - Credit: Archant

Norfolk is already looking ahead to Christmas party season with venues receiving enquiries for gatherings from mid-November onwards. 

With offices closed for the best part of a year and many work events cancelled, re-booked gatherings are contributing to already pent-up demand.  

And some businesses are already booked to around 70pc capacity - but on a tentative basis. 

Richard Hughes, chef director at the Assembly House in Norwich, which is opening from May, said: "We have had a lot of enquiries for Christmas parties, I think bolstered by the opening of our three new bedrooms. 

Richard Hughes at The Assembly House, Norwich Picture: The Assembly House

Richard Hughes at The Assembly House, Norwich Picture: The Assembly House - Credit: Archant

"A lot of people are re-booking from last year and we're having new enquiries for this year as well. I'd say overall we're at about 70pc but on tentative bookings. I think the real rush of booking confirmations and new enquiries will come in June when people have a better idea of where they stand. 

You may also want to watch:

"We'll need to make a decision on what we'll be doing with our igloos because we were caught out last time having capacity for eight but only being able to seat six - but that call will be made when we have a bit more guidance from government."

Enquiries are similarly heating up at The Last in St George's Street with chef Ian McCarten saying: "We usually have a lot of bigger parties because of our location and the fact that we can seat about 30 people in normal times. This year we are seeing bookings - often more for parties on a weekend than a week day - but they are for smaller tables of between 10 and 12."

Most Read

  1. 1 Woman left with 'serious back injuries' after pub fight
  2. 2 Driver flees after crashing into level crossing
  3. 3 Police and air ambulance called to major incident near Norwich
  1. 4 Norwich pub's shock after city council refuse outdoor seating bid
  2. 5 Delivery driver fined for 'flagrant' seafront stunt caught on CCTV
  3. 6 Hairdressers working 12-hour days to recoup Covid losses
  4. 7 Man staged his own kidnap to get ransom from his family
  5. 8 Couple sell 'amazing' converted water mill after two-year renovation
  6. 9 Caravan left dumped near beach for several years will be removed
  7. 10 Day of two halves - Footballer wins £80,000 and breaks leg in 24 hours

At the Maid's Head Hotel conversations have begun about Christmas planning - though with the caveat that everything could change. 

Maids Head Hotel's festive afternoon tea

Maids Head Hotel's festive afternoon tea - Credit: © Just Big Smiles

Georgina Postlewaite, the hotel's sales manager, said: "We are looking more at experiences this year instead of dinner and dancing. We know that we can offer smaller experience packages like wreath making or supper clubs with our head chef safely and with social distancing in place."

Maids Head Courtyard in the evening

Maids Head Courtyard in the evening - Credit: Maids Head Hotel

Other experience afternoons include river boat cruises, afternoon teas, and Murder Mystery events. 

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Byron Legge and Chelsea Steers were the first in a queue of shoppers which stretched from Primark up to by the Forum.

Lockdown Easing | Video

'We haven't slept': Primark shoppers queue outside city store from 3am

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
Byron Legge and Chelsea Steers were the first in a queue of shoppers which stretched from Primark up to by the Forum.

Lockdown Easing | Updated

People queue at Norwich Primark an hour before 7am reopening

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
Tributes left at Brandon Country Park after the body of a woman was discovered.

Woman found dead in country park is named

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
Cromer Hospital. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

Coronavirus | Video

Hospital's walk-in vaccine clinic suspended after poor attendance

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus