Hundreds of bookings cancelled as pub shuts for Christmas

Published: 7:51 AM December 18, 2020

A Norwich pub forced to close its doors after it was visited by somebody who had tested positive for Covid-19 has confirmed it will not reopen until after Christmas.

Earlier this week, the Black Horse, on Earlham Road in Norwich, said it would be closed for 48 hours after publicans were contacted through the NHS Track and Trace app following the visit of a delivery driver with coronavirus.

The pub was to have a deep-clean before re-opening.

But it has since said on social media, that it would not now be reopening until after Christmas.

Writing on Facebook, owner and operator Rose Hanison said: "I have made the extremely hard decision to close The Black Horse until Bank Holiday ‪Monday 28th.‬





Owner Rose Hanison in the newly refurbished Black Horse pub on Earlham Road. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2015



"This very tough choice has been made after we were contacted yesterday by NHS Track and Trace. We were advised to close for 48 hours, deep clean, get the staff tested and then reopen. However after a lot of soul searching I have decided to stay closed until 28th December.



"My staff have worked tirelessly during this mad year and the dedication they have made has been outstanding. I want to give them the opportunity to see their family and loved ones, some for the first time this year.



"This decision has not been taken lightly and was very hard to make. It will no doubt disappoint many of you that have bookings with us we very much hope that you will understand the reasoning behind it and support our decision to look after our incredible team of staff that work tirelessly and so hard everyday.



"We will open again with a bang on Bank Holiday ‪Monday 28th‬, we hope to see many of you return then and the days and weeks following that having hopefully gotten through a safe and happy Christmas period!



We will be in touch with all our bookings from tomorrow.

Please do be patient in us contacting you as we have a lot to sort out.



Love Rose and the team x"











