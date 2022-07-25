Diss and Thetford charity names Norfolk business leader as its new CEO

Chris Sargisson named as new CEO of the Diss and Thetford Citizen Advice - Credit: Lorrie.Tallis

A Norfolk charity has appointed a business leader as its new CEO to strengthen its team and provide greater support to the local community.

Chris Sargisson, who has been CEO of the Norfolk Chambers of Commerce for the last five years, is set to head up Diss and Thetford Citizen Advice from next month.

The organisation gives free help and support to people in the region on a wide range of issues including coping with energy bills, accessing universal credit and pension guidance.

In his new role, Mr Sargisson is hoping to have a positive impact on the Diss and Thetford communities.

He said: “Working with a purpose and impact gives me that ‘jump out of bed, let's do this' energy.

"My experience with the Chambers of Commerce has enabled me to see first-hand the positive impact of outstanding business support and advice but it also offered real insight into other critical organisations like Citizens Advice who have lifesaving ‘purpose and impact’ at their core.”

Alongside this appointment, the charity has also named Amy Griffiths, who has worked at Citizens Advice for four years, as the new chief operating officer.