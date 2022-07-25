News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Business

Diss and Thetford charity names Norfolk business leader as its new CEO

person

Derin Clark

Published: 12:56 PM July 25, 2022
Updated: 1:05 PM July 25, 2022
Chris Sargisson named as new CEO of the Diss and Thetford Citizen Advice

Chris Sargisson named as new CEO of the Diss and Thetford Citizen Advice - Credit: Lorrie.Tallis

A Norfolk charity has appointed a business leader as its new CEO to strengthen its team and provide greater support to the local community. 

Chris Sargisson, who has been CEO of the Norfolk Chambers of Commerce for the last five years, is set to head up Diss and Thetford Citizen Advice from next month.

The organisation gives free help and support to people in the region on a wide range of issues including coping with energy bills, accessing universal credit and pension guidance. 

In his new role, Mr Sargisson is hoping to have a positive impact on the Diss and Thetford communities. 

He said: “Working with a purpose and impact gives me that ‘jump out of bed, let's do this' energy.

"My experience with the Chambers of Commerce has enabled me to see first-hand the positive impact of outstanding business support and advice but it also offered real insight into other critical organisations like Citizens Advice who have lifesaving ‘purpose and impact’ at their core.”

Alongside this appointment, the charity has also named Amy Griffiths, who has worked at Citizens Advice for four years, as the new chief operating officer. 

Norfolk

Don't Miss

Ross Kemp pictured with Rosie Bickell, assistant general manager of the The White Horse

Norfolk Live News

Ross Kemp celebrates birthday in Norfolk

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Saturday night of Latitude festival 2021. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Suffolk Live News

Current UK No.1 artist revealed as surprise guest at Latitude Festival

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
An aerial view of the coastal erosion at East Runton, taken in late 2017. Photo: BlueSky UAV Special

Cliff edge caravans will move inland to avoid coastal erosion

George Thompson, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon
Michael and Sue Jeffery, from Binham near Fakenham, discovered the lantern on the front path outside their home on July 15.

Fury as fire lantern found just 15 miles from where blaze destroyed homes

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon