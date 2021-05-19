Is East Anglia in line for an inflation spike?

Published: 2:48 PM May 19, 2021

Could the cost of freight cause a spike in inflation in Suffolk and Norfolk? - Credit: ARCHANT

A few swipes, a tap or two, and the armchair shopper can buy almost anything their heart desires.

And for many, shopping online has become a more frequent habit during the pandemic.

But there is potential trouble ahead – inflation is looming. A perfect storm of pent-up demand, Brexit and other factors is no doubt keeping chancellor Rishi Sunak up at night.

And before long the impact could well be lighter wallets across East Anglia.

When people buy an item online it will likely have a long way to travel. Much of it will have come on a cargo ship from Asia.

Data from the ONS shows that in the first few months of the pandemic, imports from China grew to £11 billion – accounting for the largest proportion of UK goods imports.

But according to a Suffolk-based shipping agent, the price of getting these goods to the UK is rocketing and that could have big consequences.

Shipping a container from China to Europe in 2019 cost $1,300-1,500. In October it cost around $2,800. Then in November, it cost between $6,000-8,000.

Now, bosses at Cory Brothers say, it costs a whopping $10,000-12,000.

“But if you actually want your container to move you’ve got to pay $15,000,” Peter Wilson, the firm’s managing director, said. “The shipping lines will accept a booking at $10,000-12,000 but your cargo will just be rolled in China.

“It’s surcharges and everything else on top. We’re seeing peak season surcharges are going up again – this week we’ve been told it’s $600 until May 23. Then we expect it to go up to $800.

Peter Wilson, managing director of Cory Brothers - Credit: MIKE BOWDEN/CORY BROTHERS

“And 24 hours after booking a cargo, we get a phone call: ‘It’s $1,000 more or it’s gonna get rolled to the next sailing’. That’s what we’re having to go back to our customers with.”

Mr Wilson said increased consumer demand and limited sailings were the cause for the price rises. “The freight prices softened a touch [around the Chinese New Year manufacturing slowdown] but now they’re back up and beyond what we’ve seen. And we don’t see any softening, what we’re seeing is vessels being blank sailed – removed from service,” he added.

“That means a retraction in capacity at loading ports in China which, by virtue of the demand, is increasing the price beyond what’s tenable.

“If you look at the market or you look at Amazon, it’s either low stock, there’s a four to six week wait, non-availability or there’s price increases.”

He added that he believes SMEs will be disproportionately affected as large businesses have already struck deals to secure the capacity they need, pushing prices even higher for smaller businesses.

A Department for Transport spokesman said: "This is not a problem unique to the UK, with shipping routes around the globe experiencing price rises, reliability and container congestion issues.

“We are closely working with the freight industry to better understand the challenges being reported.”

Shipping a container from China to Europe can now cost $10,000-12,000 - Credit: MIKE BOWDEN/CORY BROTHERS

These problems come as one shipping line, Maersk, reported profits of $2.7bn in the first quarter of 2021 – only slightly less than it made in the whole of 2020 ($2.9bn).

One area where these price rises are already evident is in building materials.

Greg Aldridge, a director of Norfolk-based Easton Joinery, which is part of a group that also runs Norfolk Timberyard and the Norfolk Fence Company, said: “It’s a combination of the fact that Brexit pushed prices up – one of our suppliers in France has just told us they can’t supply us anymore – and the fact that everyone is buying timber-related products.

“People have been on furlough, they can’t go on holiday, so they’re spending the money on their homes. We’ve also seen prices outside the EU hike to the same level because of demand.

“We’ve had jobs which we quoted for £600 and then in the amount of time it takes for the materials to come through it actually costs £1,000.”

The problem – says applied macroeconomist and Open University lecturer Dr Ayombami Ilori – is “imported inflation”.

He said: “We see imported inflation coming in through a number of channels, it could be the exchange rate, it could be the cost of production going up, it could be the cost of transportation going up.

“Whatever it is, no matter how big or powerful a country is, they cannot demand even the smallest country to put their prices down. This is especially the case when a country is importing goods and services which cannot be found cheaper elsewhere, for example, prices increasing out of China may still be lower than the next available alternative.

“Whether this is passed on to customers comes down to consumer elasticity. If we’re looking at higher ticket items like housing materials we know that at the moment demand is fairly inelastic – people will buy whatever the price – so businesses can pass this on to consumers without losing their goodwill. If demand is elastic and consumers don’t need the items as much then the business could be in trouble.

The Bank of England is factoring the increased cost of shipping into its inflation forecasts - Credit: PA

“There are a number of things the government can do to combat this imported inflation. The first is to stabilise the value of the pound, which the Bank of England can influence with policies like changing the interest rate.

“The second is to increase economies of scale and, thus, productivity. Instead of lots of individual companies trying to buy these goods, the government could strike deals for imports at a certain price and buy in bulk. As a result the cost per item would go down and this could in turn be passed on to businesses and consumers.”

A spokesman for the Bank of England said the Bank was aware of the issue after firms had raised it with them.

In the latest Monetary Policy Report, published earlier this month, the Bank reported: “Shipping costs were elevated in Q1, with container freight cost indices at around three times their 2019 average levels, and have risen a little further in April.

“The six-day blockage in the Suez Canal in late March may have delayed any normalisation in freight costs.”

The Ever Given blocking the Suez Canal impacted the price of freight - Credit: PA

Later in the report, they added: “Costs were increasingly being passed through into manufacturers’ output prices, but so far there had been limited pass-through to consumer prices.”

The Bank of England’s Monetary Policy Committee’s forecast for inflation has also factored in “significant and widespread” increases in companies’ costs, which they say is partly driven by the increase in freight prices.

Inflation: What is it and should we be worried?

Inflation is a general rise in the price of things in an economy, making people’s money worth less.

To some extent it is natural within an economy. And when kept in check inflation is not seen as a major problem – wages just increase to balance out price rises.

But out of control inflation can cause major problems for economies.

This can be caused by too much demand, too little supply or too much money in the economy.

In recent weeks, fears about inflation have led to a dip on the US stock market and fears have been voiced about UK inflation outpacing the Bank of England’s 1.9pc forecast due to the unpredictability of reopening.

Historically, hyperinflation in 1920s Germany meant money was barely worth the paper it was printed on, with some people using it as wallpaper.