Warning to farms as chief vet reports 'phenomenal level' of bird flu

Author Picture Icon

Chris Hill

Published: 10:29 AM December 9, 2021
Chickens at a Norfolk farm

The UK's chief vet has warned of a "phenomenal level" of bird flu across the country - Credit: Denise Bradley

East Anglia's poultry farms are on red alert for bird flu after the UK's chief vet warned of a "phenomenal level" of the disease across the country.

There have already been 40 confirmed UK cases this winter, prompting the cull of thousands of birds.

So far, there have been no significant outbreaks in Norfolk, with the only case being in a very small domestic flock at a residential property on the Holkham estate.

But with the disease spreading, both commercial farmers and domestic poultry keepers have been warned to tighten their biosecurity and keep their birds indoors - now a legal requirement after the enforcement of a mandatory housing order.

While devastating for bird flocks, food and health agencies advise that the risk to human health and food safety from avian influenza is very low - and there is not expected to be any impact on food supplies.

But Dr Christine Middlemiss, the UK's chief veterinary officer, said the "phenomenal level" of bird flu has "huge human, animal and trade implications".

She said the disease is being spread by migratory birds flying back from north Russia and eastern Europe, and further international research is needed to prevent worsening outbreaks in future.

She warned we are only a few weeks into a migratory season that goes on until March, adding: "We are going to need to keep up these levels of heightened biosecurity for all that time."

NFU East Anglia regional director Gary Ford. Picture: Pagepix

NFU East Anglia regional director Gary Ford - Credit: Pagepix

Gary Ford, East Anglia regional director for the National Farmers' Union (NFU), said: “With so many cases so early in the winter, it is clear that avian influenza will pose a considerable challenge to poultry keepers for several months to come.

"It is absolutely vital that everyone who keeps poultry maintains a close watch on them and reports any signs of disease in their birds at the earliest opportunity.

"We are also urging all poultry keepers, including members of the public with pet birds, a backyard flock or smallholding, to continue practicing enhanced biosecurity at all times.

“We must do all we can to minimise the spread of this disease within Norfolk.”

Dr Middlemiss told the BBC that around 500,000 birds have been culled this year, which is "devastating" to their keepers.

"But in terms of food supply impact it's actually relatively a very small number in terms of egg supply, meat, chicken and so on," she added.

Farming
Norfolk

